Property taxes
Our property taxes are out of control. The biggest culprit is the City of Pocatello, which has the honor of having the highest taxes in the state. Since 2018 the taxes I pay to the City have gone up 46%. The Consumer Price Index for the same period is up 18.6%. My taxes went up 30% this last year alone. Our Mayor and City Council think the taxpayers have unlimited resources to fund their whims. It is little wonder our economy is falling behind other cities in the state.
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
Report on Magic Valley wind farm due out this month
A proposal to build Idaho’s largest wind farm is set to receive its most in-depth assessment to date this month, when the Bureau of Land Management releases the draft Environmental Impact Statement on the project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would include about 400 turbines located mostly on BLM...
Larry Fisher reflects on 11 years as spokesman for LDS church in Pocatello
POCATELLO—Larry Fisher, communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls areas, is set to be released from his position after 11 years of service. Fisher said that in the LDS Church, all positions are voluntary and are typically held for three to four years before they are released, making his 11 year service unusual. “They asked me almost 11 years...
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
School Closures – January 10, 2023
We have a few school closures this morning. The post School Closures – January 10, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
HS scores 1/11: Century boys top Thunder Ridge in 2OT, Poky boys clip Preston
BOYS BASKETBALL Century 76, Thunder Ridge 74 (2 OT) Senior Luke Panttaja scored 40 points for the Diamondbacks, who play at Highland on Friday. Pocatello 65, Preston 60 Guard Julian Bowie posted 31 points for the Thunder, who improve to a perfect 13-0. Grace 68, Cokeville (WY) 47 Senior Tytan Anderson led the Grizzlies with 20 points. GIRLS BASKETBALL Bear Lake 54, Aberdeen 24
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Half-price dog and puppy, cat and kitten adoptions at the Pocatello Animal Shelter slated Saturday through Jan. 28
POCATELLO — Start the new year off by adding a furry friend to your family and giving them a fur-ever home thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Starting Saturday through Jan. 28, Friends will cover 50 percent of the adoption cost from the city of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff's...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
Influx in trauma patients forces hospital to postpone scheduled surgeries
POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center was forced to postpone scheduled surgeries Tuesday due to an increase in trauma patients. “Portneuf Medical Center focuses on high quality, safe patient care,” PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “Today, we experienced a high volume of patients in need of a high level of care due to multiple traumas in the region.”
Police: Man shot at north Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A man was shot on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road and the wounded man fled the scene on foot, police said. Pocatello police located the man minutes later on the 900 block of McKinley Avenue. The man was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to...
Nurse and her firefighter son provided life-saving CPR to contractor who fell from roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A recently retired nurse and her firefighter son are being credited with helping to save the life of a contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction east of Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road when the adult male contractor slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The...
Man shot while allegedly attempting to rob a Pocatello home
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) Pocatello police are investigating a shooting last night that sent one man to the hospital. Police say that it appears a man broke into a home on the 400 block of W. Griffith Road just after 10: 30, possibly for an attempted robbery. Two or three people were in the home at
Police: Resident shoots intruder during Pocatello home invasion
POCATELLO — An intruder was shot by a local resident during a home invasion on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred during a home invasion by two adult male suspects around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road, police said. The suspects were confronted by the man who resides at the home and he subsequently shot one...
Local man agrees to plead guilty to shooting at Pocatello police this past summer
POCATELLO — The 27-year-old local man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and then shooting at responding police officers has reached a plea agreement with local prosecutors. Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, 27, of Pocatello, reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors in December that involves him pleading guilty to some charges in exchange for the dismissal of others and for prosecutors to cap their prison recommendation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
Bannock County assessor to begin community assistance program to help seniors with 'circuit breaker'
Bannock County Assessor Anita Hymas is starting a community assistance program to improve public outreach from the assessor’s office. The community assistance program will be a series of public meetings held throughout the county to provide education about various property tax programs and answer questions from the public.
