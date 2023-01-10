Community planting day is here – and it’s not looking promising. I’m part of a local environmental group called Transition Town Wellington, and one of our most exciting projects is the creation of a new forest garden on the edge of our town. After much planning, fundraising and organising, we’re here at Fox’s field: four wheelbarrows, one trolley, six people, a load of stakes, five spades and about 40 bare-root trees and plants to get in the ground.

