Idaho State

Lubbock man optimistic for kidney transplant miracle

Mike Woody discovered he needed a kidney transplant in 2019 when he went into kidney failure. After several failed attempts, a potential donor reached out to him thanks to a sticker on Woody's rear window.
Thoughts to ponder

Challenging moments will come about in the new year of 2023, I pray that your challenges be filled with graces and insights. Within this new year I pray for the leadership of our country to be civil and hope for new legislation. To be passed concerning issues that haunt us...
Country diary: The joy of growing something from nothing

Community planting day is here – and it’s not looking promising. I’m part of a local environmental group called Transition Town Wellington, and one of our most exciting projects is the creation of a new forest garden on the edge of our town. After much planning, fundraising and organising, we’re here at Fox’s field: four wheelbarrows, one trolley, six people, a load of stakes, five spades and about 40 bare-root trees and plants to get in the ground.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was...
