Fresno, CA

fresyes.com

What’s Hot & Happening January 13 – 15

It going to be a cool and rainy weekend here in the valley. Our natural tendency might be to stay warm and inside, and that’s ok. You can do that and still have a little adventure in your life. We’ve got a few ideas for you to hit this weekend. You can stay warm but also explore new things that you’ve never tried before! Sound fun?
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Kemp BBQ Brings Traditional Barbecue to Clovis

January 10, 2023 – With options by the half pound such as brisket or tri-tip, pulled pork, pork spare ribs, and even house hot links, Kemp BBQ is the latest restaurant to bring traditional and classic barbecue to the town of Clovis. Just as the food remains true to...
CLOVIS, CA
Distractify

This Local News Anchor Catapulted the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker to Fame and Then Infamy

It's been nearly a decade since sports reporter Jessob Reisbeck was tasked with filling in for the news department at KMPH out of Fresno, Calif. On Feb. 2, 2013, he was called to the scene of a bizarre crime where a Pacific Gas & Electric worker was pinned against his truck. The man responsible was Jett Simmons McBride, who evidently targeted the PG&E employee because he was Black.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Kin + Clay: Local Potter Continues Father’s Legacy

Odds are if you’re reading this blog, supporting family-based, small businesses and talented artisans is something you enjoy — so let me tell you right now, I’m 100% certain you’re going to want to turn your attention to Kin + Clay. I stumbled upon this awesome business when I received an announcement regarding a holiday popup sale they were having in my favorite clothing store (Madewell in Figarden Village). The announcement featured images of beautiful, handmade ceramics. One of my closest friends and I share a deep love (and slight shopping addiction) for handmade ceramic mugs, so I immediately started researching the company.
FRESNO, CA
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023

Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?

It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: Jill Card from Golden Oak Elementary

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A teacher in Visalia is laying the foundation for young students to do well in school – and she’s been doing so for more than two dozen years. First-grade teacher Jill Card of Golden Oak Elementary School in Visalia strives to create a positive environment to inspire young minds – and does so on a daily basis.
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Student with rare tumor continues to succeed in school

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – Diego Mora has the unique ability to make everyone feel like they are the most important person in his life. Each day in his life is precious because at the age of one and a half Diego was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. But the junior at Tulare Western High School does not allow that to put him or his classmates down.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What’s left of the Friday strip mall fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s believed that a fire on Friday that destroyed several businesses in Fresno was set on purpose. Fresno Fire released security video of suspects caught on camera moments before the flames start. This video shows two people breaking into the Blendz Barber Lounge by throwing bricks through the front window. Officials […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite

January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Anna Rebecca Reyes

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Anna Rebecca Reyes. Anna Reyes is wanted on a felony warrant of “Stolen Vehicle.”. Reyes is 5’2” tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. If you know where Anna Reyes...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno sculptures vandalized, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say. According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street. In the images provided by Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA

