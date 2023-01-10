Read full article on original website
Dine and Dish: House of JuJu in Old Town Clovis
At House of Juju in Old Town Clovis, you always feel at home.
Friday the 13th: The frights might be haunting the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friday the 13th is here once again. But what makes this date so ominous that it has been cemented in pop culture as a day of bad luck and spooks? According to History.com, it’s really more about the number. Part of it goes back to biblical tradition, as 13 guests attended […]
What’s Hot & Happening January 13 – 15
It going to be a cool and rainy weekend here in the valley. Our natural tendency might be to stay warm and inside, and that’s ok. You can do that and still have a little adventure in your life. We’ve got a few ideas for you to hit this weekend. You can stay warm but also explore new things that you’ve never tried before! Sound fun?
Kemp BBQ Brings Traditional Barbecue to Clovis
January 10, 2023 – With options by the half pound such as brisket or tri-tip, pulled pork, pork spare ribs, and even house hot links, Kemp BBQ is the latest restaurant to bring traditional and classic barbecue to the town of Clovis. Just as the food remains true to...
This Local News Anchor Catapulted the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker to Fame and Then Infamy
It's been nearly a decade since sports reporter Jessob Reisbeck was tasked with filling in for the news department at KMPH out of Fresno, Calif. On Feb. 2, 2013, he was called to the scene of a bizarre crime where a Pacific Gas & Electric worker was pinned against his truck. The man responsible was Jett Simmons McBride, who evidently targeted the PG&E employee because he was Black.
Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
Kin + Clay: Local Potter Continues Father’s Legacy
Odds are if you’re reading this blog, supporting family-based, small businesses and talented artisans is something you enjoy — so let me tell you right now, I’m 100% certain you’re going to want to turn your attention to Kin + Clay. I stumbled upon this awesome business when I received an announcement regarding a holiday popup sale they were having in my favorite clothing store (Madewell in Figarden Village). The announcement featured images of beautiful, handmade ceramics. One of my closest friends and I share a deep love (and slight shopping addiction) for handmade ceramic mugs, so I immediately started researching the company.
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023
Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
Cockroach infestation among red flags that closed Fresno County food places in December
A banquet and catering kitchen, a grocery store’s food counter and a community center’s kitchen all were temporarily closed last month after Fresno County inspectors discovered various health violations. A Dec. 6 inspection at Amigos Food Market at Church and Cedar avenues in southeast Fresno revealed a lack...
Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?
It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
Educator of the Week: Jill Card from Golden Oak Elementary
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A teacher in Visalia is laying the foundation for young students to do well in school – and she’s been doing so for more than two dozen years. First-grade teacher Jill Card of Golden Oak Elementary School in Visalia strives to create a positive environment to inspire young minds – and does so on a daily basis.
Student with rare tumor continues to succeed in school
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – Diego Mora has the unique ability to make everyone feel like they are the most important person in his life. Each day in his life is precious because at the age of one and a half Diego was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. But the junior at Tulare Western High School does not allow that to put him or his classmates down.
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check Out
Fresno is a city in California's Central Valley known for its diverse cuisine, and there are plenty of great buffet options to choose from. Here are eight of the best buffets in Fresno:
Fresno crews make room in ponding basin with rain on the way
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With more heavy rain on the way the Fresno Metropolitan Flood and Control District and the City of Fresno are working around the clock to make room in ponding basins. Over the past 16 days water pumps at Fresno county ponding basins have worked nonstop to prevent flooding. Crews are taking […]
What’s left of the Friday strip mall fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s believed that a fire on Friday that destroyed several businesses in Fresno was set on purpose. Fresno Fire released security video of suspects caught on camera moments before the flames start. This video shows two people breaking into the Blendz Barber Lounge by throwing bricks through the front window. Officials […]
Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
Six California Cities Among The Top 10 'Most Polluted' In America
World Population Review listed the most polluted cities across the country.
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Anna Rebecca Reyes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Anna Rebecca Reyes. Anna Reyes is wanted on a felony warrant of “Stolen Vehicle.”. Reyes is 5’2” tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. If you know where Anna Reyes...
Fresno sculptures vandalized, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say. According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street. In the images provided by Fresno Police […]
