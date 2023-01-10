ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Sponsored: Real Estate Expert Predicts Quality Deals Will Dry Up for Individual Investors in Next 5 Years

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7uY7_0k9uf40r00
Victor Bell of Bell Capital.

Victor Bell, Founder and CEO of Bell Capital, has issued a warning for individual investors who are not investing in real estate funds or syndications. According to Bell, these investors will not be able to access quality deals in the next five years.

Bell, who has over a decade of experience in the real estate industry, cites the increasing competition from large investment firms and the consolidation of quality properties as the main reasons for this trend. He explains that individual investors are already struggling to secure good deals, and this situation is only going to worsen in the coming years.

In contrast, Bell believes that investors who opt for real estate funds or syndications will continue to have access to quality deals. These investment vehicles allow individual investors to pool their resources and gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of properties, increasing their chances of finding profitable investments.

“Individual investors need to realize that the playing field is changing,” says Bell. “If they want to continue to have access to quality real estate deals, they need to start thinking about alternative investment strategies like funds and syndications.”

Bell’s predictions are supported by industry data. A recent report from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) found that real estate funds and syndications have outperformed individual property investments in terms of both returns and risk.

“It’s important for individual investors to stay informed and adapt to the changing market,” advises Bell. “By embracing alternative investment strategies, they can continue to achieve their real estate investment goals.”

Find out more about profitable real estate investing at Bell-capital.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Fortune

Stock market outlook for 2023: Here’s what experts predict amid recession fears

Many investors see the first six or nine months of the year as a slow period that sets up investors for better returns later in the year. Despite the decline in markets in 2022, investors are looking ahead, and many see a relatively attractive climate if investors can think long term rather than be caught up in the moment. Individual pockets of the market could do well despite the larger economic malaise and could set up investors, as opposed to short-term traders, for years to come.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
NASDAQ

Wall Street banks stockpile funds for possible recession, show resilience

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's biggest banks stockpiled more rainy-day funds to prepare for a possible recession ahead and reported weak investment banking results, but said consumers remained healthy and higher rates boosted profits. The outlook for big U.S. banks has been clouded by the Russia-Ukraine conflict...
Markets Insider

Tips for investing in 2023 as a potential recession looms large

Welcome to the weekend, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Today's newsletter features my conversation with eToro's investment analyst, Callie Cox. She shared her thoughts on how investors can position themselves in the new year as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation. After that, I've rounded up the top...
Zacks.com

3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds That Should Be on Your Radar

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.
PYMNTS

Goldman’s Platform Losses Show Embedded Finance’s Path May Be Rocky

Marcus aside, Goldman Sachs has heavy lifting ahead as the Wall Street giant pursues embedded finance. As reported in SEC filings from Friday (Jan. 13), Goldman has detailed how it will document financial and operating performance on a go-forward basis with new segment reporting. Within the Asset and Wealth Management business, we’ll see how the direct-to-consumer banking operations fare (read: Marcus).
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy