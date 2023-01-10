Read full article on original website
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run
After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
The Finch restaurant coming to Downtown
Oysters, half-priced happy hour cocktails, and filet mignon will be served at the restaurant.
Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners
Well this is pretty shitty… If you haven’t been following along, here’s the quick and dirty rundown of the saga of the Exit/In, the historic music venue in Nashville that has hosted performances from legends like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, to Billy Joel, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Buffett, Tyler Childers, Post Malone, and more recently, Miranda Lambert. Back in 2021, the owners of the property put the building housing the Exit/In, as well as the neighboring bar […] The post Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashville
Nashville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashville.
WKRN
'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks
A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville’s ‘37042’ named hottest home-buying ZIP code of 2022 by Opendoor
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council announced in a news release today that Clarksville has been named the hottest ZIP code in the country and a recurring homebuyer favorite by Opendoor. The digital real estate company ranked Clarksville’s ZIP code 37042 at the top...
From homeless to head chef: Nashville man helps people get off the streets
One Nashville cook is helping those living on the streets build a new life for themselves through cooking.
WSMV
East Nashville Little Free Library emptied over the weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little Free Libraries is a nonprofit organization that typically functions on the honor system. You take one book or even leave one for others to read. But one East Nashville woman said that wasn’t the case for her little free library after someone emptied it over the weekend.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
Nashville ranked 5th hottest real estate market of 2023, Zillow says
Nashville is predicted to be the fifth hottest real estate market of 2023, according to a new study by Zillow.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Luxury items $1.1 billion jackpot winner could buy in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1.1 billion. That kind of money would set someone up for life. But how much could that money buy in a Nashville-area splurge? Here are some of the most expensive luxuries you can buy as a lottery-winner billionaire in Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux
NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett
NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
Ribbon Cutting: Mayweather Boxing & Fitness in Murfreesboro
Mayweather Boxing & Fitness held its ribbon cutting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2108 Medical Center Parkway, Suite J in Murfreesboro. You’ll love the coach-led workouts that are designed by Floyd himself to make your best even better. But it’s not only about boxing. Fist bumps and high fives flow faster than the punch combinations.
Nashville expanding curbside recycling collection to every other week
Residents will have more opportunities to recycle in Nashville at the end of January. It won't effect your bill either.
wpln.org
Nashville rents are increasing at a slower rate. Here’s why it may not feel like it.
Nashville’s rents have started to increase at a slower rate. In 2021, Nashville’s rent prices spiked at a 19% increase. Last year, it was a 4.8% increase, according to Apartments.com. Experts are working to learn if this is the start of a post-pandemic trend. Throughout the United States,...
1 critically injured in Madison shooting
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Madison.
Man allegedly pulls knife on people at bar near Broadway
A man is behind bars after police say he pulled a knife out on folks who simply wanted to watch the National Championship game at a bar near Broadway.
