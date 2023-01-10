ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run

After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners

Well this is pretty shitty… If you haven’t been following along, here’s the quick and dirty rundown of the saga of the Exit/In, the historic music venue in Nashville that has hosted performances from legends like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, to Billy Joel, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Buffett, Tyler Childers, Post Malone, and more recently, Miranda Lambert. Back in 2021, the owners of the property put the building housing the Exit/In, as well as the neighboring bar […] The post Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks

A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

East Nashville Little Free Library emptied over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little Free Libraries is a nonprofit organization that typically functions on the honor system. You take one book or even leave one for others to read. But one East Nashville woman said that wasn’t the case for her little free library after someone emptied it over the weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Luxury items $1.1 billion jackpot winner could buy in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1.1 billion. That kind of money would set someone up for life. But how much could that money buy in a Nashville-area splurge? Here are some of the most expensive luxuries you can buy as a lottery-winner billionaire in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett

NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
NASHVILLE, TN

