ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
medtechdive.com

Akili cuts 30% of staff to focus cash on growing prescription video game sales

Akili, the developer of the first prescription video game to treat ADHD, said it will lay off 46 people, or 30% of its employees, and putting multiple programs on hold to extend its cash runway out to 2025. Akili has yet to turn its first product, which received De Novo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy