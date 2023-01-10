A failure to follow proper procedure by IT “personnel” damaged the corrupted database file in the FAA computer system that led to the grounding of all commercial flights in the U.S. for an hour and a half on Jaunuary 11, according to a statement released by the agency overnight. FAA investigators reached the conclusion before NBC Nightly News reported late Thursday that at least one of eight contract employees with access to the Notam system made the edit that corrupted the file in question, citing unnamed sources within the agency.

