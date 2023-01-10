Read full article on original website
BBC
Wyn Jones: Scarlets boosted by fitness of Wales and Lions prop
Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 13 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Wales, BBC Sport online and app, plus report and reaction. Scarlets have been boosted by the return to fitness of Wales and British and Irish Lions prop Wyn Jones. The 30-year-old has been side-lined...
Logan Holgate dead 18: Tributes paid to Salford and England rugby league player tipped to be ‘star of the future’
TRIBUTES have been paid to rugby league player Logan Holgate, who has died aged 18. Holgate played for Salford Under-18s and was even selected for the England Community Lions U19s last year. The Rugby Football League (RFL) announced on Wednesday that the teen, who had been at Hensingham alongside his...
BBC
Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI
Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
Alarm raised at decline in women’s maternity experiences in England
A health watchdog has sounded the alarm over a “concerning decline” in women’s experiences with maternity services. Fewer women feel they always got the help they needed during labour and birth, many were disappointed at the amount of time their partners could stay with them after the delivery of their babies, and a significant number reported that they did not feel listened to when they raised concerns.
BBC
Rhys Priestland: Wales fly-half looks to future with Cardiff stint due to end
Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Cardiff and Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland celebrated his 36th birthday this week and is still going strong in...
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland T20 series: Gary Ballance helps hosts win opener in Harare
Ireland 114 (19.2 overs): Delany 24; Burl 3-29, Masakadza 2-13, Chatara 2-17, Ngarava 2-20 Zimbabwe 118-5 (18 overs): Williams 34*, Ballance 30; Tector 2-17, M Adair 2-12 Former England batter Gary Ballance's 30 runs contributed to Zimbabwe's five-wicket win over Ireland in the T20 series opener in Harare. Sent in...
BBC
Hockey World Cup: How Wales' part-time men's side gatecrashed elite
It is an underdog story even the FA Cup would struggle to match. Wales - a part-time team of students, teachers and a financial analyst - taking on the world's top professional hockey players. Almost 128 years after their first international match, Wales are going to their first men's Hockey...
BBC
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
BBC
England 73-52 Jamaica: Roses come from behind to defeat Sunshine Girls in series opener
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England had to come from behind to beat a fast-starting...
BBC
Wayne Parnell on SA20, and making his return to the South Africa set-up
South African cricket is entering a period of revolution. The SA20 tournament, which begins on Tuesday, represents a new era after so much unrest among so many of the country's players in the last decade. For years, Kolpak deals - which allowed sportspeople from countries with associate trade agreements with...
BBC
Wales name Alex King and Mike Forshaw in Warren Gatland's coaching staff
Head coach Warren Gatland has appointed Alex King and Mike Forshaw to replace Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins in Wales' backroom staff. King will return to the attack coach role he held temporarily in 2017 when Gatland was with the British and Irish Lions. Forshaw arrives from Sale and will...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
Hyderabad prodigy G Trisha hopes to live her father's dreams at the U-19 World Cup
The 17-year-old allrounder first picked up bat and ball at the age of two and has never looked back since
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool Defender Reunites With Kolo Toure At Wigan Athletic
Liverpool have had their fair share of interesting loan signings over the years, with the very latest this year in Arthur Melo probably one of the most disappointing temporary deals. There are different reasons for loans to come in at a club like Liverpool - and in both Melo and...
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
Cricket-Human rights are not politics, Cricket Australia chief says on withdrawal
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley defended the decision to withdraw its men's team from a one-day international series against Afghanistan over women's rights after criticism from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and their players.
BBC
Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle
Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Tigers
Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin, France Date: Friday, 13 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Richard Wigglesworth has made seven changes as Leicester look to bounce back from recent Premiership defeats and continue their successful European campaign at Clermont. The Tigers suffered heavy losses to Newcastle...
BBC
Hillsborough: Safety body 'concerned' by overcrowding reports during FA Cup tie
The government's advisor on safety at sports grounds is "concerned" by reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during the FA Cup tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they were crammed in.
BBC
Emiliano Sala: EFL lifts Cardiff City transfer embargo
The English Football League has lifted the transfer embargo on Championship strugglers Cardiff City. The move follows Cardiff paying the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee for striker Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash en route to joining the club in January 2019. The Bluebirds are...
