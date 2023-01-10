Related
Tulane surges to No. 9 in final AP poll after Cotton Bowl upset; LSU sticks at 16
Armstrong, Ofili Named to 2023 Bowerman Watch List
J.S. Clark Leadership welcomes new head coach for first ever football team
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
Larose Native Creates YouTube Video Series ‘Louisiana Dread’
Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
‘Only In Your State’ Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
During a violent new year, Edna Karr students remember those who were killed
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0