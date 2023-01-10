ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

Comments / 0

Related
LSUSports.net

Armstrong, Ofili Named to 2023 Bowerman Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s track and field sprinters Alia Armstrong and Favour Ofili have been named to the 2023 Watch List for the prestigious Bowerman Award. The Bowerman is an annual award given to the year’s best men’s and women’s student-athletes in American collegiate track and field. It is named after former Oregon track and field and cross country coach Bill Bowerman and is administered by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Larose Native Creates YouTube Video Series ‘Louisiana Dread’

With YouTube now surpassing over 51 million video channels on all sorts of topics, Larose native and YouTube creator Kyle Crosby has risen to find his own voice on YouTube called ‘Louisiana Dread’ – a YouTube channel steeped in his own brand of Louisiana and Lafourche Parish video storytelling.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
marinelink.com

Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway

The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
LOUISIANA STATE
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy