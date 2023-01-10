Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
WBAL Radio
'Super' mosquitoes have now mutated to withstand insecticides, scientists say
(NEW YORK) -- One of the most vilified pest species on the planet continues to outsmart the ways in which humans attempt to get rid of them. "Super" mosquitoes have evolved to withstand insecticides, according to new research -- and the most "sobering" finding is the high rate in which a species known for carrying disease has developed mutations.
MedicalXpress
Move over, mice: Caterpillars could replace some mammals in the study of human disease
Rats and mice have been the backbone of biomedical research for decades—including research to understand cancer and pioneer new treatments. New drug compounds are tested for safety and effectiveness in animal models before being approved for clinical trials in humans. But scientists at research institutions like Memorial Sloan Kettering...
earth.com
Scientists find genes that help fruit adapt to droughts
As droughts are becoming increasingly frequent due to climate change, scientists are struggling to discover new ways of helping plants to adapt to prolonged water stress. Now, a team of researchers from the Boyce Thompson Institute and Cornell University has provided a comprehensive picture of gene expression changes in response to water stress in the tomato fruit (Solanum lycopersicum), identifying genes which could help plant breeders develop fruits that are more resilient to drought conditions.
earth.com
New DNA-collection method is harmless to wildlife
A team of researchers led by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has developed a new DNA-collection method that allows scientists to capture genetic information from wildlife without disturbing the animals or putting their own lives into jeopardy. The experts tested this protocol on elephant dung and managed to collect enough DNA to sequence the whole genomes not only of the elephants, but also of the microbes, plants, and other organisms associated to them.
science.org
In Science Journals
Hummingbirds display true hovering flight, an incredibly energy-intensive activity. Although much is known about the physiology of this movement, little has been discovered about the genetics underlying its evolution. Osipova et al. screened newly generated and previously sequenced bird genomes to search for key changes facilitating this high-energy locomotion. They found that a gluconeogenic muscle enzyme, FBP2, was lost as hovering flight evolved. Knockouts of this gene in avian cell lines led to an increase in glycolysis, mitochondria production, and mitochondrial respiration, all leading to higher energy efficiency. These results also illustrate how the loss of a gene can be adaptive.
technologynetworks.com
Sequencing of Red Perilla’s Genome Will Aid Discovery of New Bioactive Chemicals
Researchers in Japan have generated a high-quality genome assembly of red perilla (Perilla frutescens), a plant most often found in Asia and commonly known in Japan as Aka-Shiso and in Great Britain and the U.S. as Beefsteak Plant for its dark magenta leaves. The high-quality genome assembly will allow scientists to harness the plant’s abundance of potentially useful bioactive chemicals, among which are perillaldehyde and rosmarinic acid. Some of P. frutescens’ bioactive chemicals are thought to have medicinal properties. Rosmarinic acid is already widely in use as a supplement, with claims including anti-inflammatory, antidepressant, antifungal, and antibacterial properties, to name a few. Perillaldehyde has shown similar potential for those uses, and there is some medical evidence to back those up, despite the market for phytochemical supplements still being mostly unregulated.
foodmanufacturing.com
The Physics of Chocolate
Scientists have decoded the physical process that takes place in the mouth when a piece of chocolate is eaten as it changes from a solid into a smooth emulsion that many people find totally irresistible. By analyzing each of the steps, the interdisciplinary research team at the University of Leeds...
Freethink
New killer CRISPR system is unlike any scientists have seen
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. A unique CRISPR system that destroys infected cells is unlike anything scientists have ever seen before — and it...
