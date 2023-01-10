ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

JUST IN: NCJW’s 110 Anniversary Is Building Brighter Future With The “Supreme” Importance Of Friendship

By Jeanne Prejean
mysweetcharity.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysweetcharity.com

The Sound Of Music “Blew” Into Eiseman Jewels For DSOL Ball Presentation Parents’ Reception

Eiseman Jewels has been known for decades for jeweled delights, but on Thursday, December 1, Betsy and Richard Eiseman literally added the sound of live music to the NorthPark salon. The occasion was a private reception for the parents of the 2023 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League‘s Presentation Ball debutantes and honor guard. In addition to a gift for each of the deb parents to give their daughters, three Dallas Symphony Orchestra trombonists performed. Here’s a report from the field:
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy