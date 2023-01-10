Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's Netflix rom-com
Netflix's Your Place or Mine has blessed us with a first trailer. Featuring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as one-time lovers turned best pals Debbie and Peter, the story puts them in a Holiday-esque situation as they swap lives for a week. They happen to be polar opposites...
digitalspy.com
Luther movie confirms Netflix release date
Luther is coming back to our screens and we now have the confirmed release date for the eagerly-anticipated Luther: The Fallen Sun. The new movie brings back Idris Elba's troubled detective John Luther for the first time since 2019 when the final series aired on BBC One. As ever, a gruesome serial killer is terrorising London, but there's one big change: Luther is in prison.
digitalspy.com
The Bear boss teases what's next for season 2
The Bear showrunner Christopher Storer has teased what's next for the acclaimed series, saying that season two is where the show "properly begins". The FX series stars Jeremy Allen White (of Shameless US fame) as young chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, who leaves the fine dining world and returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop.
digitalspy.com
You season 4 theory hints at important return for Wednesday's Jenna Ortega
Remember when Jenna Ortega was in You? It took us a minute to remember as well. Before she absolutely exploded onto our screens in Netflix's Addams Family-inspired smash Wednesday, and of course her popular turn in Scream's iconic horror sequel, Jenna came up against Joe Goldberg. She played the role...
digitalspy.com
Abbott Elementary's future is confirmed beyond season 2
Quinta Brunson is unstoppable and ABC has taken note, confirming that Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a third season. As soon as the show came out it gained a loyal fanbase, thanks to a magical mix of wit, humour, drama and faultless acting. And, the mockumentary proved a winner...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Robert Downey Jr looks unrecognisable in first-look photos for new show
Robert Downey Jr looks a world away from how we know him in a first-look picture from his new show The Sympathizer. The Marvel star is set to take on multiple roles in the new HBO series, including that of a Hollywood director, as well as a congressman and CIA operative.
digitalspy.com
New Titanic re-release poster has an awkward hair error
The 25th anniversary poster of Titanic has left the Internet unanimously asking whatever happened to Rose's hair. Earlier this week, Paramount shared a brand new poster for James Cameron's Oscar-winning romantic disaster movie to tie in with a special re-release in 4K and 3D next month. The news was certainly...
digitalspy.com
The Good Doctor lines up Desperate Housewives star for spin-off
Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman has landed a key role in The Good Doctor's upcoming legal spin-off, The Good Lawyer. Marking her first role since serving time behind bars for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, Huffman will guest star in the female-led series as Janet Stewart, an intelligent and dry-witted lawyer (via Deadline).
digitalspy.com
Yellowjackets season 2 trailer shows first-look at Elijah Wood in action
Yellowjackets season 2 has unleashed its first teaser trailer, offering fans a taste of Elijah Wood's newcomer Walter. Clocking in at one minute, the engrossing footage reintroduces the likes of Christina Ricci's Misty Quigley, Melanie Lynskey's Shauna Shipman and Juliette Lewis's Nat Scatorccio, who survived an aero-disaster in the Canadian wilderness as high-schoolers.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Karen Gillan shares first look at new movie
Marvel star Karen Gillan has provided fans with a first look at her upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. The film, which is directed by Lisa Steen, follows an "aimless millennial" called Louise (Gillan) who ends in physical therapy after drunkenly breaking her hip. There, she makes a connection with an elderly...
digitalspy.com
Ginny and Georgia star wants season 3 to go in a "new direction"
Ginny and Georgia's Damian Romeo wants the writers to take his character in a "new direction" in season three. The actor portrays jock Matt Press in the hit Netflix series, and while he didn't have a huge role in the first season, we get to see a lot more of him in season two as he and Abby (Katie Douglas) strike up a destructive relationship.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl opens up about decision to adopt her daughters
Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl has opened up about her decision to adopt her daughters. Heigl and husband Josh Kelly married in December 2007 and two years later adopted Naleigh, now 14, from South Korea. In 2012, they adopted daughter Adalaide, now 10. The couple welcomed a son, Joshua, in 2017.
digitalspy.com
Will there be a Hunters season 3? Why Hunters was cancelled
Warning: Spoilers for Hunters season 2 ahead. Prime Video's Nazi-fighting series Hunters has bowed out with its second and final season. In November 2022, as the series announced its season-two launch date, it was also confirmed it would be their last. What's more, Al Pacino would be returning as Meyer...
digitalspy.com
Luther: The Fallen Sun release date, cast and everything you need to know
Luther is coming back in a new movie on Netflix, which will pick up from the shocking events of the TV show finale that saw him arrested. A movie had been spoken about for a while by creator Neil Cross, but it took until September 2021 for it to be officially confirmed. It's been filmed and it will be heading our way in March.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star's new movie confirms release date as it reveals new trailer
Attachment, the new film starring Game of Thrones’ Ellie Kendrick, has gotten a release date and a new trailer. The horror film, which is the feature debut from Danish filmmaker Gabriel Bier Gislason, will stream exclusively on Shudder from February 9 in all territories. Kendrick, who played Meera Reed...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Todd Boyce teases danger for Carla in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce, who plays villain Stephen Reid on the ITV soap, has teased some danger ahead for Carla Connor. In an upcoming storyline, Stephen and Underworld owner Carla are set to square off as Stephen attempts to return to the textiles industry and a determined Carla lets him know who's boss.
digitalspy.com
11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Misbah and Zain both fear that they can't fund Imran's ongoing treatment at the clinic. Elsewhere, two new arrivals shake up life at the share house, while time could be running out for Warren as his health deteriorates. Here's a full collection of...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice star Christopher Dean suffers injury days before show launch
Dancing on Ice star Christopher Dean is set to be back on the ITV celebrity skating show’s judging panel in a matter of days, but has suffered a nasty injury ahead of the 2023 launch. The new star-studded season kicks off on Sunday, January 15 with Dean working alongside...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Xander Delaney has date disaster in dramatic Salt scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Xander Delaney is set for a date, but things quickly take a very serious turn. In scenes set to air on Channel 5 in the coming days, Xander's got a date with newcomer Stacey lined up, and his sister Rose wants to know all the details. Xander tells Rose to stay out of his love life and heads out on the date, lying to her by saying he's going to a work colleague's party.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale stars explain Gabby's surprise romantic rejection
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale stars Rosie Bentham and Lewis Cope have hinted that there could still be a romantic future for their characters Gabby Thomas and Nicky the nanny. Show bosses had hinted at a relationship for the pair when Nicky was first introduced last month, but some recently-released spoilers...
Comments / 0