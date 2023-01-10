Read full article on original website
Ja Morant searching for 11-year-old Grizzlies fan whose autographed basketball was stolen
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is hoping to make contact with a fan who had her autographed basketball stolen during a game.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz
Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
Why Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant may not be starting in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant earned his first All-Star game appearance and start in his third NBA season. While he still has a great chance at earning his second All-Star berth, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be coming off the bench. Morant ranks third behind Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic in the latest All-Star fan voting update. ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Former Heisman winner, Browns’ running back dies
Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns' running back Charles White has died of cancer at the age of 64.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
FOX Sports
San Antonio visits Memphis on 6-game road slide
San Antonio Spurs (13-28, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to break its six-game road skid when the Spurs play Memphis. The Grizzlies are 5-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis is the top team...
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live updates
Seven has been the magic number this season. The Memphis Grizzlies had a seven-game winning streak in December, and now they currently have the NBA's longest active streak at seven games. Memphis (26-13) will play the San Antonio Spurs with a chance to extend their winning streak. The Spurs (13-28)...
bvmsports.com
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell voted best SG in NBA media midseason survey
Crazy Cavs Offer: Bet $15, Win $350 if Cavs Make ONE 3-POINTER Tonight by Joseph Summers Cavs News Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell voted best SG in NBA media midseason survey by John Suchan 47 seconds ago Follow @johnsuchan Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Cleveland Cavaliers made a great trade this offseason when they acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.…
Sporting News
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell receives warm welcome from Jazz fans in first appearance in Utah since trade
Donovan Mitchell has become a fan favorite in Cleveland since joining the Cavaliers, but he still holds a special place in the hearts of Utah fans. Playing his first game in Utah since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers four months ago, Mitchell received a warm welcome back to Salt Lake City Tuesday night receiving a standing ovation from the Vivint Arena crowd before tip-off.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Look at the Cleveland Browns Rollover Cap Space From 2022
With the off-season nearly here in the NFL, cap space is going to play a large part in how teams are going to operate in the 2023 off-season. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Cleveland Browns will roll over $27.5 million dollars in cap space from 2022. There Browns will...
