Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game

The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

San Antonio visits Memphis on 6-game road slide

San Antonio Spurs (13-28, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to break its six-game road skid when the Spurs play Memphis. The Grizzlies are 5-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis is the top team...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
bvmsports.com

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell voted best SG in NBA media midseason survey

Crazy Cavs Offer: Bet $15, Win $350 if Cavs Make ONE 3-POINTER Tonight by Joseph Summers Cavs News Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell voted best SG in NBA media midseason survey by John Suchan 47 seconds ago Follow @johnsuchan Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Cleveland Cavaliers made a great trade this offseason when they acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.…
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell receives warm welcome from Jazz fans in first appearance in Utah since trade

Donovan Mitchell has become a fan favorite in Cleveland since joining the Cavaliers, but he still holds a special place in the hearts of Utah fans. Playing his first game in Utah since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers four months ago, Mitchell received a warm welcome back to Salt Lake City Tuesday night receiving a standing ovation from the Vivint Arena crowd before tip-off.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

A Look at the Cleveland Browns Rollover Cap Space From 2022

With the off-season nearly here in the NFL, cap space is going to play a large part in how teams are going to operate in the 2023 off-season. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Cleveland Browns will roll over $27.5 million dollars in cap space from 2022. There Browns will...
CLEVELAND, OH

