Walterboro, SC

walterborolive.com

Walterboro City Council Meeting Notes

On Tuesday, Dec. 3 the Walterboro City Council meeting was held at city hall for its monthly meeting. During the public input portion of the session, several community members spoke about the concerns and questions they had regarding the men’s transitional house that is projected to open in March of 2023. The property can potentially house between 50- 100 offenders on Barracada Road and was purchased by Shield Ministries. For more information about Shield Ministries visit www.shieldministries.org, email david.truluck@shieldministries.org, or call 843-209-7941.
WALTERBORO, SC
blufftontoday.com

Retiring Hampton County leaders step down, new officials sworn in

The New Year brought new leadership to Hampton County, as retiring law enforcement and county government officials stepped down amid ceremonial honors and newly elected officials were sworn in to succeed them. These officials were recognized or sworn during the Hampton County Council's first meeting of the year, Jan. 3.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. students could get more attention with proposed program

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County School District says they want to expand alternative learning so their students can get more individualized attention. The district’s current alternative program is at their district headquarters, but they are proposing to move it to Black Street Early Childhood Center to provide greater space.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
live5news.com

Firefighter injured while responding to house fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

New documents detail why school district attorney was fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly obtained documents paint a very different picture as to why the Charleston County School District’s staff attorney was fired in November. In a letter dated Nov. 24, 2022, Mercedes Pinckney Reese laid out a laundry list of issues with Superintendent Don Kennedy’s decision to hire outside co-general counsel to lead the district’s legal department. Pinckney Reese concluded that letter by saying she believes she would be fired by shining light on the issues.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County High School Seniors Complete CNA

Colleton County High School offers a Certified Nursing Assistant course to senior students who have successfully completed the required Health Science courses that the school offers. The class is taught by Julie Mundell and Amy DeLong. Students also receive an Honor’s credit upon completion of the course. For the 2022-2023 school year, CCHS is offering two CNA courses, one in the Fall and one in the Spring.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
LADSON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to N. Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was seen at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning. Caution tape surrounded the Sunoco gas station on Dorchester Road around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. By 6:30 the tape had been removed. North Charleston Police could be seen talking to other...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

