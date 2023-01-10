Read full article on original website
walterborolive.com
Walterboro City Council Meeting Notes
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 the Walterboro City Council meeting was held at city hall for its monthly meeting. During the public input portion of the session, several community members spoke about the concerns and questions they had regarding the men’s transitional house that is projected to open in March of 2023. The property can potentially house between 50- 100 offenders on Barracada Road and was purchased by Shield Ministries. For more information about Shield Ministries visit www.shieldministries.org, email david.truluck@shieldministries.org, or call 843-209-7941.
abcnews4.com
'Outrageous': State officials respond to the removal of eagle nest from cell tower
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Representative Joe Bustos, who represents Charleston County in the S.C. House of Representatives, shared their disagreement with removing a bald eagle's nest from a Mount Pleasant cell tower on Thursday, Jan. 12. "How sad is this? I'll let...
blufftontoday.com
Retiring Hampton County leaders step down, new officials sworn in
The New Year brought new leadership to Hampton County, as retiring law enforcement and county government officials stepped down amid ceremonial honors and newly elected officials were sworn in to succeed them. These officials were recognized or sworn during the Hampton County Council's first meeting of the year, Jan. 3.
live5news.com
Colleton Co. students could get more attention with proposed program
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County School District says they want to expand alternative learning so their students can get more individualized attention. The district’s current alternative program is at their district headquarters, but they are proposing to move it to Black Street Early Childhood Center to provide greater space.
abcnews4.com
Walterboro residents to shut down halfway house at council meeting, despite no set plans
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — The fight against a halfway house continues in Walterboro as residents will take their concerns to the Colleton County Council for the first time tonight. Several Walterboro residents are worried the proposed halfway house located on Barracada Road, can bring dozens of sex offenders to...
live5news.com
Emergency water shutoff under way in West Ashley for water main repairs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says repairs needed on a water main will require a temporary shutoff of water through 2 p.m. in West Ashley. The area affected is along Playground Road, the utility said on Twitter. Customers in the area may experience low to no water...
Charleston citizens voice concerns about East Bay Street to city council
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live along East Bay Street say they’ve been asking for changes to be made to the busy roadway for years, and city officials I heard from say they’d like to address those concerns, but they can only do so much because it’s a state road. “I see the changes […]
abcnews4.com
DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
live5news.com
Firefighter injured while responding to house fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
live5news.com
New documents detail why school district attorney was fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly obtained documents paint a very different picture as to why the Charleston County School District’s staff attorney was fired in November. In a letter dated Nov. 24, 2022, Mercedes Pinckney Reese laid out a laundry list of issues with Superintendent Don Kennedy’s decision to hire outside co-general counsel to lead the district’s legal department. Pinckney Reese concluded that letter by saying she believes she would be fired by shining light on the issues.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton County High School Seniors Complete CNA
Colleton County High School offers a Certified Nursing Assistant course to senior students who have successfully completed the required Health Science courses that the school offers. The class is taught by Julie Mundell and Amy DeLong. Students also receive an Honor’s credit upon completion of the course. For the 2022-2023 school year, CCHS is offering two CNA courses, one in the Fall and one in the Spring.
CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
WRDW-TV
Blackville Healing Springs bringing in people from hours away
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two. But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water. People bring bags full of jugs. “Because it’s coming straight from the...
abccolumbia.com
Boating accident victim’s family reaches settlement with Buster Murdaugh, estate of Maggie Murdaugh
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–Mallory Beach’s family and three of the passengers in the fatal 2019 crash have settled with Alex Murdaugh’s only living son, Buster, and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh, according to lawyers involved in the suit. The amount has not been disclosed yet, but ABC News...
abcnews4.com
Bald eagle nest removed from cell tower in Mount Pleasant; Wildlife officials responding
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife officials are investigating after crews removed a bald eagle and osprey nest from a cell tower on Rifle Range Road on Thursday. We spoke with officials from U.S. Fish and Wildlife who said an "Eagle Nest Take" permit was not authorized for the location.
abccolumbia.com
Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
live5news.com
Police respond to N. Charleston gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was seen at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning. Caution tape surrounded the Sunoco gas station on Dorchester Road around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. By 6:30 the tape had been removed. North Charleston Police could be seen talking to other...
