On Tuesday, Dec. 3 the Walterboro City Council meeting was held at city hall for its monthly meeting. During the public input portion of the session, several community members spoke about the concerns and questions they had regarding the men’s transitional house that is projected to open in March of 2023. The property can potentially house between 50- 100 offenders on Barracada Road and was purchased by Shield Ministries. For more information about Shield Ministries visit www.shieldministries.org, email david.truluck@shieldministries.org, or call 843-209-7941.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO