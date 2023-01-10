Read full article on original website
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant' The Glory
Now that the festive season is behind us, you may well be wondering how to beat the January blues. Well, if you fancy a good old-fashioned Netflix binge, it looks like The Glory should be your show of choice, as it's being praised by viewers as 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant'. Check out the trailer below:
Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.
Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever, As Of 2022
Fans have spent billions of hours streaming some of these shows!. While Netflix used to be tight-lipped about its streaming numbers, in recent years, they've become more transparent about their behind-the-scenes stats. And in 2021, they introduced a brand new way of calculating their series' popularity. The streaming giant now takes a look at the total number of hours a show was viewed in the first 28 days after its premiere, instead of analyzing household views.
The 3 biggest Netflix series in the US today
Noah Centineo has gone from romantic leading man to quasi-action star. The heartthrob from Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise plays the lead in The Recruit, a new 8-episode Netflix series about a CIA lawyer’s first days on the job which turn chaotic in short order — a series that also rocketed straight to #1 on the streaming giant upon its release Friday.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Marvel's Robert Downey Jr looks unrecognisable in first-look photos for new show
Robert Downey Jr looks a world away from how we know him in a first-look picture from his new show The Sympathizer. The Marvel star is set to take on multiple roles in the new HBO series, including that of a Hollywood director, as well as a congressman and CIA operative.
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Release Date And Other Things To Know About Netflix's Live Streaming Comedy Event
Chris Rock's next stand-up special is Netflix's first-ever live-streaming event.
2023 Best TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
There's never been so much TV, and 2023 has plenty of shows to look forward to. We'll be on the edge of our seats as a bunch of favorite television and streaming shows return and tons of intriguing new stories hit our screens. Among the familiar faces, the Succession family...
HBO Shows Will Soon Be Available on Unexpected Streaming Service
Game of Thrones is undoubtedly HBO's biggest show to date and its exclusive broadcast on the network has led to it being the most pirated series so far. However, it may soon become available on another streaming service other than HBO Max. Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery have just signed a new deal that will make HBO content accessible through Prime Video.
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
Netflix Examines Tragic Story Surrounding 'Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' Kai Lawrence After Internet Fame
After a bizarre TV interview made him internet-famous, Kai Lawrence was convicted of murdering a man On Tuesday, Netflix released a new true crime documentary, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. The film, directed by Colette Camden, tells the story of a troubled Canadian hitchhiker who got famous, at least momentarily, thanks to a viral meme in 2013. Within weeks, Kai Lawrence (née Caleb Lawrence McGillvary) became an overnight sensation after he gave a rambling TV interview that was streamed millions of times. But things took a tragic turn after...
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
Cobra Kai star solves her own murder in thriller series trailer
The first teaser for new series School Spirits starring Cobra Kai's Peyton List has been released. The new Paramount+ thriller sees the actress play the role of Lisa, a teen who becomes stuck in the afterlife alongside fellow high school students. There, she tries to piece together how she disappeared...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Vinland Saga’ Season 2 on Netflix, A Brutal Return to the World of Vikings and Violence That Follows A New Protagonist
VINLAND SAGA — SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. Opening Shot:We see the glowing red of a blacksmith’s forge as he works on a weapon before the scene changes to glimpses of a man walking across the countryside, then sitting in a boat in choppy waters, then apparently being caught up in a battle that finds men and women being taken as slaves.
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 9, 2023
Here's what you can tune in to this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
Netflix Greenlights Comedy Series ‘A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou’
British comedian Jamie Demetriou is headed to Netflix with a new comedy special titled “A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou.” Demetriou writes and stars in the special, which will be produced by BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures. The comedy special will take viewers on a journey through life – from birth to death – via songs and skits. Demetriou will play a different character on each stage of the journey and will be joined by comedians including Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix among others. According to the logline, “”A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou” will...
Interview with a Vampire and Mayfair Witches have futures revealed
AMC has teased a potential crossover between Interview With A Vampire and Mayfair Witches. The network's Anne Rice universe is currently in full swing, after both shows launched in the last few months. Mayfair Witches, which began last Sunday (January 8) stars White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan...
Alchemy of Souls season 3 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Alchemy of Souls spoilers follow. Alchemy of Souls has a rather fitting title, because the show itself is the perfect mix of comedy, romance and heartbreak that South Korea's Hong sisters are known for doing so well. This epic saga revolves around young mages forced to contend with forbidden, soul-swapping...
