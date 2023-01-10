Kendall County electoral board declines to hear objections to Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District trustee candidates due to late filing

Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board approves purchase of building and surrounding property
The Kendall County Board last week approved the purchase of a building and some property around it. The property is next the county's Fox Street campus and formerly was a Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District station. Because of that, the building is well suited to eventually house the county's facility management department. County Administrator Scott Koeppel says the building could be in use this year.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Sheriff working with State's Attorney's Office to determine ramifications of assault weapons ban
Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird says he's working with the State's Attorney's Office to determine the ramifications of the assault weapons ban recently signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker. In a statement Thursday, Baird stopped short of saying that he would not enforce the ban on otherwise law abiding...
DeKalb city clerk, absent from nearly 90% of meetings in 2022, censured by council
The unanimous vote to censure DeKalb City Clerk Sasha Cohen followed a contentious city council meeting on Monday. Members of the City Council said Cohen missed numerous meetings since he was elected in 2021.
WSPY NEWS
Feud over new housing development erupts at Oswego Village Board meeting
While the primary election isn’t until February 28th for Village of Oswego Board seats, the curtain may have been raised on the stage following Tuesday’s board meeting. Five board trustees approved the 100 acre Tuscany Station housing development on Orchard Road just north of the BNSF rail line, featuring 488 apartments, 324 as two-bedroom units. Meanwhile trustee Brian Thomas was opposed.
WSPY NEWS
Progress in review and look ahead for Village of Montgomery
In his role as Montgomery Village Board President, Matt Brolley has led the six-member board and the village staff to progress last year, with a look to the future. During 2022, Brolley cited these successes. In the next 300 plus days, Brolley is looking to succeed in three areas. Your...
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Sheriff says his office won't enforce parts of assault weapon ban
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss says that he and his office will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday. A news release from Diss says that his deputies won't be checking on whether or not owners of weapons identified in the bill are getting them registered with the Illinois State Police as required by the law. Diss also says his office won't be arresting or holding any otherwise law abiding citizen charged solely with non-compliance with the ban.
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County Sheriff will not enforce assault weapons ban calling it 'clear violation of the 2nd Amendment'
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - The McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman say his office will not enforce the newly signed assault weapons ban. Sheriff Tadelman released a statement Thursday saying he and many others believe the new Illinois law "is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution."
WSPY NEWS
Morris High School Board Updates and Arts Upgrades
Morris High School Superintendent Craig Ortiz spoke with WCSJ about two recent board approvals, as well as, two grants recently received from the Community Foundation. Ortiz talked about plans for the upcoming utilization of their grant funds. He said the board recently approved a contract with R L Sohol for...
WSPY NEWS
Director claims Montgomery apartment complex changes have been made
Saying he was expecting a big crowd of residents, Jeff Galeas traveled five hours from Michigan to attend the Montgomery Village Board meeting Monday night. Instead he was met with no resistance or argument. Simply, no residents showed up for the meeting. Galeas represents Edward Rose and Sons of Bloomfield,...
Cops have lied while on Cook County courts' witness stand, report finds
The report from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts and the Chicago Council of Lawyers claims there is what the groups called a “teammate culture” among some police, prosecutors and Cook County judges that allows false police testimony.
Lightfoot Facing Criticism After Email to CPS Teachers Asking for ‘Externs' to ‘Help Lightfoot Win'
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign has promised to stop contacting Chicago Public Schools teachers after it faced backlash for soliciting volunteer work from their students in exchange for class credit, a move a former city inspector general called “deeply, deeply problematic.”. The race for City Hall is shifting...
WSPY NEWS
Price for switching to Lake Michigan water increasing due to non-revenue water loss
The City of Yorkville's non-revenue water loss of about 14 percent is leading to higher costs to be able to use Lake Michigan water as a main water source. Non-revenue water is water lost due to leakage, bad meters, and use by the fire department. The city is joining the DuPage Water Commission.
WSPY NEWS
Plano sees slight decrease in building department permits in 2022
Plano Director of Building, Planning, and Zoning Jeff Sobotka says that Plano saw a slight decrease in the number of building permits in 2022, but that the year was still busy for development. Sobotka presented a year-end building report to the Plano City Council on Monday. Sobotka says construction values...
Massive Fire Reported at La Salle Chemical Plant; Residents Asked to ‘Shelter in Place'
Emergency crews are on the scene in La Salle County after a large, 4-alarm fire was reported at a chemical plant in the area, officials have confirmed. According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion" occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department of the Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.
WSPY NEWS
Drinking water chemicals released in fire at LaSalle chemical warehouse
A spokesman from Carus Chemical says that a chemical used in drinking water was released into surrounding neighborhoods following an explosion and fire at the company's location at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle Wednesday. The chemical is called potassium permanganate. The company says that that stains from the chemical can...
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
WSPY NEWS
Two men charged with Aurora murder
Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
There was a run on guns before Illinois governor signed assault weapons ban: store owner
The owner of a west suburban gun shop says he saw a surge of customers before Gov. Pritzker signed legislation banning assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines in Illinois.
hot96.com
Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County
An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
General Iron Officials Say Emanuel, Lightfoot Admins Pushed For Metal Shredder’s Move To Southeast Side: Report
EAST SIDE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administrations encouraged General Iron to move to Chicago’s Southeast Side — a change that became mired in controversy — company officials testified this week, according to the Sun-Times. The company did try to...
