Kendall County electoral board declines to hear objections to Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District trustee candidates due to late filing

LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss says that he and his office will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday. A news release from Diss says that his deputies won't be checking on whether or not owners of weapons identified in the bill are getting them registered with the Illinois State Police as required by the law. Diss also says his office won't be arresting or holding any otherwise law abiding citizen charged solely with non-compliance with the ban.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO