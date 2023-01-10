Read full article on original website
Bill Schubart: Is this a January thaw or an apocalyptic warning?
It's past time to reconsider our relationship with our earthly home. We have a model to emulate — the historical relationship that Indigenous peoples had with their lands. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Is this a January thaw or an apocalyptic warning?.
BBC
Three dead boa constrictors found among rubbish near loch
An animal welfare charity has issued an appeal after three dead snakes were found dumped near a loch in Glasgow. The Scottish SPCA said the boa constrictors were discovered by a member of the public at a fly-tipping spot near Carbeth Loch in Blanefield. SSPCA inspector Mairi Wright said the...
