BBC

Three dead boa constrictors found among rubbish near loch

An animal welfare charity has issued an appeal after three dead snakes were found dumped near a loch in Glasgow. The Scottish SPCA said the boa constrictors were discovered by a member of the public at a fly-tipping spot near Carbeth Loch in Blanefield. SSPCA inspector Mairi Wright said the...

