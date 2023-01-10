ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Run Lifts Billikens Past GW, 81-74

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Javonte Perkins scored a team-high 27 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as Saint Louis upended George Washington 81-74 Saturday in Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball action at the Smith Center in Washington, D.C. SLU utilized a 25-0 run at the end of the first...
WBB PREVIEW: Billikens, Flyers Battle Sunday on National TV

WHERE Chaifetz Arena (St. Louis, Mo.) WATCH CBS Sports Network (click for channel finder) Saint Louis (5-14, 1-3 A-10) battles Dayton (3-12, 2-2 A-10) Sunday, Jan. 15, at Chaifetz Arena in the 48th meeting between the longtime rivals. Tipoff at Chaifetz Arena is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CT on CBS...
