WASHINGTON, D.C. – Javonte Perkins scored a team-high 27 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as Saint Louis upended George Washington 81-74 Saturday in Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball action at the Smith Center in Washington, D.C. SLU utilized a 25-0 run at the end of the first...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO