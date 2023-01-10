ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to showdown against Maryland

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Saturday afternoon for a few minutes. Below are a few tidbits from our conversation. -- Fran McCaffery says that he has great respect for Kevin and Ralph Willard. McCaffery mentions that he got the chance to coach against both of them several times throughout his coaching career. He says there are traits of Rick Pitano coached teams that show up on Kevin's teams.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to Kansas

LAWRENCE- In a back and forth game on Saturday, Iowa State fell to Kansas in a nail-biter, 62-60. T.J. Otzelberger met with the media postgame, following the close loss. “Yeah, we’re in a situation where they have two fouls to give. We’re trying to bring it up, play fast, and make a read on the ball screen. See if we can’t get down hill, they did a good job of slowing us up at the point of the screen. Obviously, Caleb pulled behind. Really tough shot, and it didn’t fall. Their defensive intent was really good, especially on that last possession.
LAWRENCE, KS
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters

It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
Commit! Texas Tech lands four-star running back

Texas Tech landed one of the top recruits in the Lone Star State with the commitment of four-star running back Johann Cardenas, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Thursday night. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior from Houston St. Thomas chose the Red Raiders over announced offers from Colorado, Colorado State, SMU and UTSA.
LUBBOCK, TX
