LAWRENCE- In a back and forth game on Saturday, Iowa State fell to Kansas in a nail-biter, 62-60. T.J. Otzelberger met with the media postgame, following the close loss. “Yeah, we’re in a situation where they have two fouls to give. We’re trying to bring it up, play fast, and make a read on the ball screen. See if we can’t get down hill, they did a good job of slowing us up at the point of the screen. Obviously, Caleb pulled behind. Really tough shot, and it didn’t fall. Their defensive intent was really good, especially on that last possession.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO