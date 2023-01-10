ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bristol Politician Takes Oath as State Representative, Will Focus on Local Economics, Job Opportunities

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
Image via Rep. Tina Davis

The local politician was sworn in to her new position in the Pennsylvania government.

One of Bucks County’s most well-known politicians was recent sworn in to a new position with the Pennsylvania government. Staff writers for the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the recent ceremony.

Representative Tina Davis of Bristol took her oath of office to continue representing 141st Legislative District, which comprises Bristol Township and Bristol Borough. The local politician has been involved in Bucks County politics since 2010.

With her position recently solidified, Davis has said that she will make economic development and job opportunities a priority in her areas.

“I’m so excited to be in a position to advocate for legislation to build safe, strong and healthy communities, a thriving workforce and top-notch affordable healthcare for all in Bristol Township and Bristol Borough,” Davis said.

“I will advance a strong legislative approach to economic development, law enforcement and social services to ensure that these communities reach their full potential and are a magnet to residents and businesses.”

Read more about Davis and and her career in the Lower Bucks Times.

Comments / 3

BUCKSCO.Today

