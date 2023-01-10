ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

High-flying recruit joins Cameron Crazies

The Cameron Crazies helped inspire Duke basketball's come-from-behind 77-69 win at home over the Pitt Panthers on Wednesday night. And the program's famed student section even found time to chip in with Blue Devil recruiting efforts. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore, an ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings

During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Virginia - Player of the Game: Jalen Washington

Well, that was an annoying one. It’s been a while since North Carolina went in to Charlottesville and beat Virginia, but for a while it seemed like Tuesday might be the night. Carolina led for a long portion of the end of the first half and into the second, but eventually were overtaken and fell short.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke Football announces additions of five incoming transfers

Duke Sports Information – Duke head football coach Mike Elko announced Wednesday the addition of five transfers to the 2023 roster. Joining the Blue Devils this spring will be Al Blades Jr. (Miami), Dustyn Hall (USF), Jake Hornibrook (Stanford), Myles Jones (Texas A&M), and Michael Purcell (Elon). The class...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000

A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

