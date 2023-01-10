ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bruce Brown's big shots, hustle help Nuggets defeat Lakers

By VINNY BENEDETTO vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown reacts after hitting a 3-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

It took 40 games and one full-court sprint for Bruce Brown to feel the altitude’s effects.

“I knew I was playing extremely hard, because I got tired today for the first time,” the first-year Nugget said after Monday’s 122-109 win over the Lakers at Ball Arena. “I was dead out there.”

Brown played nearly 27 minutes, which is still lower than his average of 29 minutes of playing time this season. His legs didn’t look tired, as he made 6 of his 11 shots on the night, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out a couple of assists and blocked a shot. He entered the night a 40.8 percent shooter from 3, which would be the best mark of his career.

After shooting 25.8%, 34.4% and 28.8%, respectively, in his first three seasons, Brown improved to 40.4% with the Nets last season. That came on just 1.3 attempts per game. He’s taking nearly 3.5 shots from 3 per game this season.

“Confidence and reps,” Brown answered when asked what’s behind his gradual improvement. “That’s it.”

Having a center like Nikola Jokic helps. Jokic found Brown in the corner for his second 3 of the night, a timely shot after the Lakers closed within five in the third quarter.

“I don’t know the ball is coming half the time. He had a triple-double today on five shots, which is insane,” Brown said of Jokic’s 14-point, 11-rebound and 16-assist night.

“He’s just a different breed, man. A different breed.”

Brown’s final scoring contribution of the night might’ve been the source of his exhaustion.

After Zeke Nnaji blocked Russell Westbrook’s layup with 4 seconds left in the third, Brown secured the rebound and raced up the court. He wanted to pass ahead to Jamal Murray but didn’t want to risk a turnover with Sterling Brown occupying the middle ground. With the clock almost at 00:00, Brown decided to flip the ball up toward the rim. It banked off the backboard and rolled around the rim before dropping. While he didn’t score any more, he had 10 more minutes to play in the fourth quarter, and he only knows one speed.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m playing fast,” Brown said.

“I just try to give 100 percent all the time.”

The Nuggets will look to go 4-0 on their current homestand Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. ESPN has the broadcast at 8 p.m.

