Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
Chicago Cubs announce Coca-Cola returning to Wrigley Field
Coca-Cola was originally sold and advertised at Wrigley Field from 1927-81.
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
theregistrysocal.com
Swickard Auto Group Pays $40MM for 171,903 SQFT Toyota Dealership in Ontario
Swickard Auto Group is expanding its holdings across Southern California. In a recent transaction that closed at the end of December, the auto company purchased a 171,903 square foot dealership in Ontario. The property was sold by EP Properties LLC for $40 million, or approximately $232 per square foot. The auto dealership was purchased with $42.37 million in new debt with Toyota Financial, property records show.
panoramanow.com
Joliet Generals Baseball Relocates to Griffith Indiana
The Northern League has announced that the Joliet Generals baseball team will be renamed the Griffith Generals and relocate to Griffith, Ind. beginning with the 2023 season. “We are thrilled to partner with Griffith Public Schools to bring the Generals to Northwest Indiana,” Northern League Commissioner Don Popravak said. “The location is a perfect fit for our league’s geographic footprint and our vision for future expansion. I would like to thank Griffith Public Schools and the Highland/Griffith Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Northern League baseball to the community with open arms. We recognize the tremendous community support for all levels of athletics in Griffith and can’t wait to see fans embrace the Generals this summer.”
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
Eater
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
lb908.com
Bringing Back the Simplicity of a Burger and a Beer: 49rs Tavern
Since 1958, the 49rs Tavern has held down the corner of Bellflower Blvd and PCH, serving as a landmark for Long Beach State students, graduates, and the community. A sports bar, a gathering place, a college hangout, and always a place where someone could stop by for a delicious burger and a beer.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lowes Foods to expand its footprint with 5 new stores in the Carolinas
Lowes Foods is readying for expansion with five new stores in the Carolinas, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based grocer announced this week. “All five of our new stores are in various stages of planning and construction, and we look forward to sharing opening timelines and plans in coming months,” said Tim Lowe, head of retail for parent company Alex Lee and president of Lowes Foods, in a statement.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Aurora
Aurora might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Aurora.
rejournals.com
$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
rejournals.com
The beginning of a slowdown in Chicago?
After a prosperous run, the inevitable is approaching as the market has started to slowdown. The signs? Well, Savills’ Q$ 2022 Industrial Report found that (1) while vacancy remains well below the long-term average, it has risen for two consecutive quarters, closing the year at 4.6%, and (2) demand seems to be lessening, though asking-rate growth has not yet abated, increasing 3.7% over the quarter to $5.60 per square foot. Rates have risen slightly over the past two years due to strong occupier demand and upward pressure from inflation.
Illinois Man’s Closet Is A Gold Mine For Star Wars Toy Collectors
It's a good day to be a Star Wars fan because a collection of over 300 pristine action figures has just emerged from a collector's closet in Chicago, a find that is sure to send collectors into a frenzy. Dubbed "The Morphy Find," these vintage toys have been discontinued since 1985 and are all in mint condition, packaged in their original Kenner factory boxes.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Six Reasons the Metro Board Should Not Approve 57/60 Freeway Widening
The Metro board has a big decision this month: will they accelerate construction of the agency’s SR-57/SR-60 Interchange Improvements Project? Specifically, the Metro board faces a vote on approving the 57/60 Life of Project budget (LOP) which would mean greenlighting the main phase of project construction. The $400+million 57/60...
