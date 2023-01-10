The Northern League has announced that the Joliet Generals baseball team will be renamed the Griffith Generals and relocate to Griffith, Ind. beginning with the 2023 season. “We are thrilled to partner with Griffith Public Schools to bring the Generals to Northwest Indiana,” Northern League Commissioner Don Popravak said. “The location is a perfect fit for our league’s geographic footprint and our vision for future expansion. I would like to thank Griffith Public Schools and the Highland/Griffith Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Northern League baseball to the community with open arms. We recognize the tremendous community support for all levels of athletics in Griffith and can’t wait to see fans embrace the Generals this summer.”

GRIFFITH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO