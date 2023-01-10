Series writer Chip Z'Darsky has pushed Matt Murdock aka Daredevil to a unique new place as a character in the Marvel Universe. Straddling the line between hero and anti-hero even more so than usual, the character is now leading his own ninja cult, The Fist, in hopes of finally destroying the other ninja cult, The hand, once and for all. He's doing this with a unique sense of justice, recruiting former villains to aid him in his quest. But a key thing about Daredevil's new world and new mission that has flown under the...radar...until now, is that his powers have gotten a huge boost thanks to the prophecies of The Fist and the steps he, Elektra, and Stick have taken.

1 DAY AGO