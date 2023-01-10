Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Daredevil's Radar Sense Is More Powerful Than Ever
Series writer Chip Z'Darsky has pushed Matt Murdock aka Daredevil to a unique new place as a character in the Marvel Universe. Straddling the line between hero and anti-hero even more so than usual, the character is now leading his own ninja cult, The Fist, in hopes of finally destroying the other ninja cult, The hand, once and for all. He's doing this with a unique sense of justice, recruiting former villains to aid him in his quest. But a key thing about Daredevil's new world and new mission that has flown under the...radar...until now, is that his powers have gotten a huge boost thanks to the prophecies of The Fist and the steps he, Elektra, and Stick have taken.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
theplaylist.net
‘Daredevil’: Mike Colter Hasn’t Talked To Marvel About More Luke Cage & Says The Character is “In The Rearview Mirror”
With Charlie Cox delighting fans with his reintroduction as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, folks are dying to see what happens in the forthcoming series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And while everyone is hyped about ‘Born Again’ and how it might integrate the character further into the MCU, fans are wondering if more of Cox’s Netflix/Marvel brethren will be joining the cause. Well, as of now, it appears Mike Colter and his Luke Cage character won’t be making the leap to the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
comicon.com
Previewing Image Comics’ ‘Gospel’ #3
“Stripped of their possessions, the fate of the quest balances on the tip of Pitt’s storytelling tongue. Meanwhile, deep in ancient woodland, grace, guile, and a murderous blade stalk our heroes. With one eye always on her legacy, will Matilde see the danger coming?”. Gospel #3 is out now...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer reveals MODOK will be played by familiar face
A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has unveiled the return of a Marvel actor despite their character’s death.On Wednesday (9 January), a second look at the forthcoming sequel was released, showing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in mortal danger after making a deal with the devil – in this case, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).The film will see Scott transported to the Quantum Realm alongside his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), her mother Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and father Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).They won’t be alone, though – in the trailer, the crew can be...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ant-Man may repeat Spider-Man’s greatest error in ‘Quantumania,’ and it could have even graver consequences
The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania proved to be illuminating in all kinds of ways. Not only did it unveil our first glimpse at the MCU’s MODOK (for better or worse), it also gave us our best indication yet at what the incoming threequel’s storyline will be, as Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang faces off against the franchise’s newest big bad, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Unfortunately, for the astonishing shrinking hero, it looks like he’s about to repeat the biggest mistake of one of his fellow Avengers, only with potentially even direr results.
comicon.com
Preview: The King Of Fairies Prepares For War In ‘Dahlia In The Dark’ #2
Unable to hide from the law for long, Donny is forced to confront the police while being unknowingly pursued by a federal agent. All of this while Donny’s partner in crime grows suspicious that he’s hiding something from her. Meanwhile, the outlaw king of the fairies grows impatient and begins his preparations for war.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
comicon.com
Preview: Changing The Rules Of The Game In ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ #3
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Nature’s Labyrinth #3, out next Wednesday from writer Zac Thompson, artist Bayleigh Underwood, colorist Warnia Sahadewa, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nasir and J. continue their journey through the labyrinth, but things take a ghostly turn as they stumble upon a ghost...
comicon.com
Review: ‘X-Men Red’ #10 Ends An Era And Looks To The Future
All through X-Men Red, one of the team’s greatest enemies has been one of their own. In this wrap-up to the series’ first mega-arc, that enemy faces comeuppance, but the X-Men might not survive the encounter. Al Ewing, Stefano Caselli, Jacopo Camagni, Federico Blee, and Ariana Maher bring...
comicon.com
Preview: A Rematch Against Ghidorah In ‘Godzilla– Monsters & Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #4, dropping tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. Ghidorah is about to attack Tokyo. Cedric and his friends know they need to call on Godzilla...
comicon.com
Preview: Romance Blooms In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien: The Book Of Love #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. As romance blooms in the small town of Patience, reformed smuggler Don finds himself in trouble over an old debt, and curious Nurse Ellen finds her life at risk at her new job. Can Harry help solve the new mysteries and problems that haunt his friends?
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Leopard From Lime Street Volume 3: Rise Of The Snow Beast!’
The Treasury Of British Comics brings us more classic reprints of Britain’s #1 superhero from the ’70s, The Leopard From Lime Street!. The reprints of classic British comics continue into 2023 from the Treasury of British Comics with this third volume chronicling the life and times of one young Billy Farmer (aka The Leopardman).
comicon.com
Titan Comics Announces ‘The Michael Moorcock Library: Multiverse’ Vol. 1
Titan Comics have announced The Michael Moorcock Library: Multiverse Vol. 1, “a centuries spanning epic, collected in a brand-new hardcover collection!”. With reality under threat from the criminal mastermind, Silverskin, it is up to heroes from across Moorcock’s sprawling multiverse to maintain balance. Written by Michael Moorcock with...
comicon.com
Advance Review: Exploring Days Of Past Future In `Time Before Time’ #19
This new story arc kicks off in the ancient past in a city that, on the surface, looks better than any future. But there is plenty of drama lying just under the surface in an interesting story from this creative team. Overall. It turns out that the past isn’t all...
comicon.com
Critiquing Comics #226: ‘Immortalis’ #1 and #2
A few weeks back, Tim and Jason discussed Sean Lewis‘ Immortalis — issue # 3. This time, we’re reading the first two issues, and grasping, in some ways, why he made issue #3 first. But if you need to start with issue 3 to hook readers, isn’t that indicative of a problem with the first two issues?
comicon.com
New Cover For Sean Phillips And Ed Brubaker’s ‘Night Fever’ Revealed
Image Comics has revealed a new cover by Sean Phillips for the forthcoming Night Fever graphic novel by Ed Brubaker, Phillips (Reckless, Pulp, Criminal, and Kill or Be Killed) and coloured by Sean’s equallly talented son, Jacob Phillips (That Texas Blood). Here’s what Night Fever is all about:
