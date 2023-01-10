ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Zappa Estate to Share New Live Album

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
Previously unreleased Frank Zappa live recordings from 1980 are set to see the light of day. The pair of recordings come from an intimate set at New York’s Mudd Club and a packed German show in Munich.

Titled Zappa ’80: Mudd Club/Munich, the album is the latest bit of archival content to be shared from the Zappa family vault. Out March 3, the live recording boasts two complete shows from Zappa’s brief five-piece line-up.

Both shows are chock full of selections from Zappa’s albums, Sheik Yerbouti and Joe’s Garage. Highlights from the tracklist include “Joe’s Garage,” “Keep It Greasy” and “City of Tiny Lite.” Elsewhere are selections from what would become his 1981 LP, You Are What You Is.

A live version of “Outside Now” from the Mudd Club show has been released ahead of the album’s arrival. Check it out, below.

Joining Zappa on the road for both gigs were singers Ike Willis and Ray White, bassist Arthur Barrow, keyboardist Tommy Mars, and drummer David Logeman. Zappa ’80: Mudd Club/Munich is the first release to feature entire Logeman shows.

Only two of the tracks found on the live album have been previously released. The live album also includes an essay by Zappa Vault master Joe Travers, a track-by-track setlist breakdown by Barrow, and a remembrance by Steve Vai, who attended the Mudd Club gig.

In addition to the 3-CD set that includes both shows, both the 15-song Mudd Club gig and the 22-track Munich concert will be released separately on 2LP and 3LP vinyl. All three versions are available to pre-order now. Find the full tracklist below.

Zappa ’80: Mudd Club/Munich Track List

Disc 1: Mudd Club New York, NY May 8th, 1980

1. Mudd Club Show Start

2. Chunga’s Revenge

3. Keep It Greasy

4. Outside Now

5. City Of Tiny Lites (Edited)

6. Pound For A Brown

7. You Are What You Is

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

9. I Ain’t Got No Heart

10. Love Of My Life

11. Easy Meat

12. Mudd Club

13. The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing

14. Joe’s Garage

15. Why Does It Hurt When I Pee?

Disc 2: Munich, Germany Olympiahalle July 3rd, 1980

1. Munich ’80 Show Start

2. Chunga’s Revenge

3. Keep It Greasy

4. Pick Me, I’m Clean

5. City Of Tiny Lites

6. Pound For A Brown

7. Cosmik Debris

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

9. I Ain’t Got No Heart

10. Love Of My Life

11. You Are What You Is

Disc 3: Munich, Germany Olympiahalle July 3rd, 1980 (Continued)

1. Easy Meat

2. Mudd Club

3. The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing

4. Joe’s Garage

5. Why Does It Hurt When I Pee?

6. Dancin’ Fool

7. Bobby Brown Goes Down

8. Ms. Pinky

9. Stick It Out

10. Nite Owl (T. Allen)

11. The Illinois Enema Bandit

