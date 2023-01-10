ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

The Weeknd Is Working on New Music: “I’ve Been in the Studio”

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrHPv_0k9uN4rt00

The Weeknd is feeling creative and is taking that energy into the recording booth.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer hints that he is working on new music. “I’ve definitely been inspired,” he says. “I’ve been in the studio.”

The “Blinding Lights” singer recently got a burst of inspiration writing the theme song for Avatar: The Way of Water, “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” which plays during the closing credits of the blockbuster film. The Weeknd was selected specifically by director James Cameron for the task and even got to see an advanced, private screening of the film at producer Jon Landau’s house.

“I couldn’t believe what I was looking at,” The Weeknd recalls. “And when [Landau] showed me The Way of Water, I couldn’t believe what I was watching. James Cameron is truly someone we need right now to give us the ultimate cinematic experience. By the end of the film, I was so inspired that the song was pretty much writing itself.

“They told me they had one name on the list to do the song and it was me,” he continues, calling the opportunity a “gift” and a “blessing.” “It feels kismet and it’s a full-circle moment for me to be a part of something like this because it is such an important film for me.”

Calling the song a “labor of love,” the hitmaker worked with Cameron to ensure that the song matched the vision of the film. “The best part about writing the song was getting notes from James and making sure that all the lyrics and the tones fit the themes of the film,” he notes. “I think I rewrote the song maybe six times to make sure it was perfect.”

“Nothing is Lost” is being considered for an Academy Award nomination. The Weeknd also was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2016 Oscars for “Earned It” for Fifty Shades of Grey.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo, Getty Images/Live Nation Concerts

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Shakira to Be Featured in Argentine Producer Bizarrap’s Popular ‘Music Sessions’

Shakira will be the next guest artist to feature in Argentine producer Bizarrap’s popular ‘Music Sessions.’ After teasing the track earlier this week, the Colombian singer and Bizarrap both took to social media to announce the collaboration titled “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions 53.” The new song will be out on Jan. 11 as the follow-up to Bizarrap’s release with Argentina’s Duki (Session 50) and Spanish rapper Quevedo (Session 52) which spent several weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart last summer and currently has over 400 million views on YouTube. The news of a fresh Shakira song was initially announced on...
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach’s New Box Set Features a Track From an Axed ‘Austin Powers’ Musical

Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach are sharing two previously unreleased songs that will appear on an upcoming box set covering their 30-year creative partnership.  The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, out March 3 via Ume, will feature all of the published songs the two musicians have written since they first started working together in 1995. It also boasts a mix of 19 previously unreleased recordings, including live performances and songs written from some unrealized musical projects, including one based on Austin Powers. To tease the box set, Costello and Bacharach shared two unreleased live performances. One is a rendition of “Painted...
Rolling Stone

Nelly Furtado Picks Up Where She Left Off With First Hit-Packed Performance in Five Years

It’s been five years since Nelly Furtado last took command of a stage for more than one song. To close out 2022, the singer made a rare appearance at Australia’s Beyond the Valley music festival for a 35-minute performance that rolled out a hit-packed setlist in celebration of her live music return. Furtado kicked off her set late into the night while festival goers raged ahead of the new year. The six-song performance ranged from “I’m Like a Bird” and “Maneater” to “Promiscuous” and “Say It Right,” later assisted by house music producer Dom Dolla. The singer also recruited...
OK! Magazine

'Gross & Uncomfortable!': Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Letting Daughter North Dress Up As Kanye West In TikTok Video

Yikes! Kim Kardashian is getting slammed for letting her eldest daughter, North, 9, dress up as her father, Kanye West, in a TikTok video, which was uploaded on Thursday, January 5. In the clip, the tot looks just like her father, as she is wearing a black beanie and black sweatshirt with a beard drawn on her face. Meanwhile, Kardashian, 42, is in the background sporting big sunglasses and a black top as the rapper's song "Bound 2" plays. When the 2013 music video came out, the makeup mogul was completely nude as she rode on West's motorcycle. Of course,...
EW.com

With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon

For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch

Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”
American Songwriter

Here Are Two of Neil Young’s Favorite Songs by Johnny Cash and Ian & Sylvia

It’s the 1950s and early ’60s in Winnipeg, Canada, and Neil Young is already connecting to specific songs he found on the radio or some coin-operated jukebox. These early findings marked some of the first musical memories for Young. The singer shared two particular songs that left an imprint on him during this time in an interview with Conan O’Brien’s SiriusXM show Team Coco Radio.
Variety

Seeker Music Acquires Hit Songwriters John Ryan’s and Jon Bellion’s Catalogs

Seeker Music, the music-rights and publishing company led by hit songwriter Evan Bogart, has acquired the catalogs of songwriters John Ryan (One Direction, Maroon 5, John Legend) and Jon Bellion (Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Eminem). Separately, the company has acquired select catalogs from two fellow songwriter-helmed music companies: Family Affair Productions (Julian, Damon and Peter Bunetta), and Kara DioGuardi’s Arthouse Entertainment. The Family Affair deal includes their share of John Ryan’s publishing as well as their share of publishing rights from another of today’s top songwriters, Teddy Geiger, while the Arthouse deal includes that company’s share of Jon Bellion’s publishing. Terms...
American Songwriter

The Best 25 Charley Pride Quotes

Country singer Charley Pride survived and thrived in a world not built for him. The artist, born in 1938 and who passed away recently in 2020, did everything from performing to writing hits to playing baseball professionally. In the mid-’70s, Pride was the best-selling performer for RCA Records since… Elvis Presley. From 1966 to 1987 he had 52 top 10 hits on the Billboard country charts. And 30 of those hit No. 1.
Pitchfork

Jai Paul to Perform First Live Show Ever at Coachella 2023

Jai Paul is set to take the stage at Coachella this year, marking the enigmatic musician’s first-ever live performances. He takes the stage on Sunday, April 16, and again on April 23. Other musicians on the bill seem to be pretty excited, with Kaytranada, for one, tweeting, “forget about me performing, i’m going to see Jai Paul.” This year’s headliners are Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 15 Jeff Beck Albums

If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed. With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.
American Songwriter

Fall Out Boy Share Sample of New Song

After the teasing and the taunting, Fall Out Boy are finally giving fans answers on when new music can be expected. For weeks, the band has been cryptically teasing new music, sending subliminal messages through newspaper ads, postcards, and … seashells? But now, the band has finally shared something concrete, a snippet of a song along with its actual release date.
American Songwriter

Pentatonix Embraces Singer-Songwriter Roots on ‘Evergreen,’ Get ‘Worldy’ with Latest Music

Going in with every intention to make a pop album, when Pentatonix eventually reconvened in the studio after the pandemic lockdown, the a cappella group found themselves gravitating toward something more organic and rootsy around the compositions for their fifth holiday album. Working within a more singer-songwriter realm, the five-piece started naturally piecing together seasonal and other songs for their 2021 release, Evergreen.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy