The Weeknd Is Working on New Music: “I’ve Been in the Studio”

The Weeknd is feeling creative and is taking that energy into the recording booth.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer hints that he is working on new music. “I’ve definitely been inspired,” he says. “I’ve been in the studio.”

The “Blinding Lights” singer recently got a burst of inspiration writing the theme song for Avatar: The Way of Water, “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” which plays during the closing credits of the blockbuster film. The Weeknd was selected specifically by director James Cameron for the task and even got to see an advanced, private screening of the film at producer Jon Landau’s house.

“I couldn’t believe what I was looking at,” The Weeknd recalls. “And when [Landau] showed me The Way of Water, I couldn’t believe what I was watching. James Cameron is truly someone we need right now to give us the ultimate cinematic experience. By the end of the film, I was so inspired that the song was pretty much writing itself.

“They told me they had one name on the list to do the song and it was me,” he continues, calling the opportunity a “gift” and a “blessing.” “It feels kismet and it’s a full-circle moment for me to be a part of something like this because it is such an important film for me.”

Calling the song a “labor of love,” the hitmaker worked with Cameron to ensure that the song matched the vision of the film. “The best part about writing the song was getting notes from James and making sure that all the lyrics and the tones fit the themes of the film,” he notes. “I think I rewrote the song maybe six times to make sure it was perfect.”

“Nothing is Lost” is being considered for an Academy Award nomination. The Weeknd also was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2016 Oscars for “Earned It” for Fifty Shades of Grey.

