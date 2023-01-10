ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uthscsa.edu

Updated homepage for 5-year strategic plan to provide information on plan’s execution

Feedback will be crucial to the plan’s implementation. The homepage for the five-year strategic plan for fiscal years 2023-2027 has been updated to provide new information periodically about the plan’s execution. The updates include access to the five-year plan, the individual school plans, institutional updates and an opportunity to provide feedback on the plan.
