Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Falls Landing Bar & Grill
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
siouxfalls.business
Local kombucha makers partner to provide beverages on tap at Grille 26
This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality. Elsa Fokken had spent a decade in the service industry when the pandemic forced her to figure out Plan B. “It was actually a huge blessing for us,” said Fokken, who had crafted the idea for a business with her husband, Jacob, in early 2020.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
siouxcountyradio.com
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Sale Barn
A Sale barn in Rock Valley was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, the call came in shortly after 9pm. Eshuis says they encountered heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. Eshuis says the 40 x 60 steel building...
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
What Happens if a Sioux Falls City Plow Knocks down Your Mailbox?
Here's a great question for this time of the year, especially given the brutal winter we've been having up to this point. What happens if a Sioux Falls city plow accidentally hits your mailbox?. You can see how something like that could easily happen given the volume of snow we...
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
KELOLAND TV
Making room for more snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow cleanup is still in full force about a week after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. The City’s street crews are picking up snow in Sioux Falls now, so there’s room for more in the future.
KELOLAND TV
Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
siouxfalls.business
When to go to a free-standing emergency department — or somewhere else
This paid piece is sponsored by Avera Health. Avera’s emergency services are reflecting the city of Sioux Falls — they’re expanding. Avera Medical Group Family Health Center – Dawley Farm, Avera’s newest facility that includes a 24/7 free-standing emergency department, opened earlier this month, making it the fourth site for emergency care in the city.
mitchellnow.com
Canton woman identified as fatality in New Year’s Eve crash
CANTON, S.D. – A Canton woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on December 31st west of Canton. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 at around 10:30 PM. As it entered the intersection with U.S. Highway 18, it collided with a 2012 Subaru Forester that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man’s death ruled a homicide after altercation outside of Gateway Lounge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An incident that occurred outside of a Sioux Falls bar last year has now been ruled a homicide. It stems from an altercation between two individuals at Gateway Lounge on October 27, 2022. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department explains the...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
KELOLAND TV
Robbery suspect in court; Noem’s 2023 State of State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem started the 2023 State of the State with a clear message: South Dakota is thriving. According to...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On July 15, 2022 two men led authorities on a multiple county chase, exchanging fire with law enforcement. Before he stepped down, former Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg recalled that day and how they successfully caught the suspects.
Comments / 1