ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, SD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxfalls.business

Local kombucha makers partner to provide beverages on tap at Grille 26

This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality. Elsa Fokken had spent a decade in the service industry when the pandemic forced her to figure out Plan B. “It was actually a huge blessing for us,” said Fokken, who had crafted the idea for a business with her husband, Jacob, in early 2020.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minervas named the restaurant of the year

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

Fire Destroys Rock Valley Sale Barn

A Sale barn in Rock Valley was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, the call came in shortly after 9pm. Eshuis says they encountered heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. Eshuis says the 40 x 60 steel building...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
B102.7

This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside

It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Making room for more snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow cleanup is still in full force about a week after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. The City’s street crews are picking up snow in Sioux Falls now, so there’s room for more in the future.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

When to go to a free-standing emergency department — or somewhere else

This paid piece is sponsored by Avera Health. Avera’s emergency services are reflecting the city of Sioux Falls — they’re expanding. Avera Medical Group Family Health Center – Dawley Farm, Avera’s newest facility that includes a 24/7 free-standing emergency department, opened earlier this month, making it the fourth site for emergency care in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Canton woman identified as fatality in New Year’s Eve crash

CANTON, S.D. – A Canton woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on December 31st west of Canton. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 at around 10:30 PM. As it entered the intersection with U.S. Highway 18, it collided with a 2012 Subaru Forester that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18.
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Robbery suspect in court; Noem’s 2023 State of State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem started the 2023 State of the State with a clear message: South Dakota is thriving. According to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On July 15, 2022 two men led authorities on a multiple county chase, exchanging fire with law enforcement. Before he stepped down, former Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg recalled that day and how they successfully caught the suspects.
LAKE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy