Colfax shuts down Marysville in PVL showdown
Wednesday night’s girls basketball game between Colfax and Marysville showcased the top two teams in the Pioneer Valley League and two of the top three ranked Division IV teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section. As much hype as there was surrounding the game, the Lady Falcons squashed it quickly, as...
Del Oro slips by Bulldogs, 34-30
The beauty of any competitive dual wrestling match is that any of the 14 individual bouts making up the dual could be the difference between winning and losing. The underdog could only need to win one or two matches to flip the dual in their favor and they could come from anywhere in the lineup. Wednesday night’s Sierra Foothill League dual between Del Oro and Folsom came down to the final bout at 138 pounds. Del Oro’s Eli Honsa and Folsom’s Timmy Brand lined up across from one another and whoever won the bout would give their respective school the victory. Honsa pinned Brand in the second period, giving Del Oro a 34-30 victory. The win also is a leg up in the race for the Sierra Foothill League title, as either Del Oro or Folsom has won the league since the Bulldogs joined in 2015. While Folsom is the defending champs, Del Oro now has the inside track to reclaim the title they had won in 2020.
AUSD to close Rock Creek, move charter to EV Cain
The decision no one wanted to make finally was made Wednesday night – Auburn Union School District Trustees voted to close Rock Creek Elementary School next school year. The board also voted to move Alta Vista Community Charter School, which currently educates 100 students, to the EV Cain Middle School campus.
Robert J. Fangman 5/5/1929 - 1/4/2023
Lincoln — Robert "Bob" Fangman died peacefully at his home, at the age of 93, with his loving wife Fran by his side. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Saint Boniface Church in Nicolaus, Ca. Reception to follow at Rio Oso Community Hall, 760 4th Ave., Rio Oso, Ca. Cards and condolences can be sent to 1660 Third Street #120, Lincoln, Ca. 95648.
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
A celebration of life was planned for Donald Fariss Davis, 84, a Berkeley native and a Loomis resident. The day he turned 16 in 1944, Davis joined the Merchant Marines. Davis was then able to use his hardwood flooring skills that his uncle had taught him by refinishing the ships’ decks. Davis started and operated Davis Floor Company for 40 years. He was active in the Auburn Elks Club and the Auburn Jeep Club.
Alfred "Bud" Daniel Nobili 5/15/1938 -12/23/2022
Alfred “Bud” Nobili passed away on December 23rd, 2022, in Roseville, Ca. at the age of 84. Bud had several loves of his life: His wife, his family, his friends, Del Oro High School and McCloud, California. Bud was a logger, a fireman, a hunter, a fisherman, an athlete, a veteran, a golfer, an artist, an educator, and a public school system administrator. He was successful at nearly everything he did, but he was modest about his accomplishments. Dozens of awards and certifications he received throughout his life and career were in boxes in the attic rather than displayed on walls or his desktop. He had no motivation for accolades.
John Brooks
John Brooks, 74, formerly of Roseville, passed away December 24, 2023 after a short illness. John had lived at Maidu Village for 10 years. A Celebration of Life will be announced in spring.
Rock slide closes Highway 49 near Lincoln Way in Auburn
UPDATE: Highway 49 has reopened at Lincoln Way in Auburn. Highway 49 at the Lincoln Way intersection in Auburn reopened about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 11 hours after a rockslide occurred three-tenths of a mile down the hill from Lincoln Way en route to the Confluence. The rockslide was...
Marie Kubin 8/11/1934 - 10/7/2022
Marie Louise Kubin (neé Baily) passed away on October 7, 2022 at the age of 88, in Auburn, California, surrounded by her loving family. A California native and an only child, Marie was born and raised in Fort Bragg, on the northern coast, by a barber of Pennsylvania Dutch descent and a first-generation Finnish homemaker. She attended UC Berkeley, earning an Associate of Arts degree (1955). She lived in Stern Hall, where “Mrs. B,” the housemother, figured prominently in her stories of becoming a lady. Marie dreamed of marrying a blond doctor. She met Bob, the love of her life, at Cal where he was studying to become a doctor. They were engaged and married a year after graduation. While he attended UCSF Medical School, she worked as a teacher in Hunter’s Point. They had three daughters in close succession, moving from Berkeley to Colma, then settling in Burlingame, where Marie taught preschool part-time at St. Paul’s Nursery School. The family moved to Kansas briefly while Bob completed his residency and fellowship in Gastroenterology, then were stationed in Alaska while Bob did a three-year tour as an Air Force physician. On Elmendorf AFB, Marie started a preschool in their quarters, then convinced the Base “Brass” to give her space in the Community Center when demand grew. Courtesy of the USAF, the family spent a memorable summer in Japan, where Marie learned Ikebana flower arranging and developed a keen appreciation for Japanese art and design. Their fourth child, a son, was born just before returning to California.
Gary Miller 3/8/1949 - 9/16/2022
Gary Miller of Roseville, CA died September 16, 2022, less than 3 months after the death of his husband Mike Gollach. He was 73. A Quaker Memorial Meeting will be held January 21, 2023 at 11am at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento, 2425 Sierra Boulevard, Sacramento, California 95825. All are welcome to attend.
Auburn Friends of the Library 'We Love Our Library' dinner Jan. 29
Friends of the Auburn Library will hold their annual We Love Our Library Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Ridge Golf Course & Events Center. The dinner (and raffle) is the main annual fundraiser to help support the Auburn Library. Funds are used to purchase books, CDs, DVDs, audio and e-books and more.
Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found
SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. Police say they don't suspect foul play. This is a developing story.
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through
SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m.
Sacramento River level not high enough for the Sacramento weir to be opened, officials say
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources said the Sacramento Weir would not be opened on Monday. The gates of the weir are opened when water levels at the I Street Bridge reach 29.87 feet, but so far, the levels have been declining. The last observed level of the Sacramento River at the bridge […]
Placer Supervisors receive overview of economic resilience fund program
Placer County Supervisors received an overview of its part in the Sacramento Region Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF) during its meeting Tuesday. The CERF is a state-administered program that seeks to advance regional economic recovery and resilience, with a focus on prioritizing disinvested communities and equity, the staff report states. According to the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research (OPR) website, the program will support communities and regional groups in producing roadmaps for economic recovery and transition which prioritizes the creation of high-quality, accessible jobs in sustainable industries.
Day Hiker: Manzanita Trail is worth the longer trek for view of Confluence
For the best view of the Confluence of the north and middle forks of the American River, let me suggest the Manzanita Trail to Stagecoach Trail. Sure, you can get there from the Confluence by going directly up Stagecoach Trail, but the Manzanita Trail is worth the extra distance for many reasons. First, you can park for free at the Auburn State Recreation Area headquarters. Toilets, picnic tables and information about trails are located here and make it a great start and end point.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Grand theft, receiving stolen property, driving while high
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 3. Matthew Dylan Tester, 27, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 700 block of Northstar Drive...
Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County
(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
