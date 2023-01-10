Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
MedicalXpress
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to common blinding eye condition
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. The research, published January 9 in Eye is the first to demonstrate that two different...
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
Aspen Times
Haims: Macular degeneration, the eyes have it
Macular degeneration is a progressive disease that impacts a person’s central vision and ability to see fine details. It occurs when there is damage to a critical part of the retina, known as the macula. The macula is located at the back of the eyeball and is responsible for the ability to perceive color and sharp central vision. It translates light from the images we see into electrical impulses, which are sent via the optic nerve to the brain, which interprets them as sight.
MedicalXpress
First-of-its-kind amputated human limb model to study imaging probes for human tissues
The nascent field of fluorescence-guided surgery (FGS) is fast growing, with the potential to vastly improve the safety and efficacy of surgical procedures. In FGS, tissues of interest are targeted and labeled using special molecules called fluorophores. The primary function of these fluorophores is to distinguish the target tissue from other tissues and subsequently guide surgical steps.
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Medical News Today
What treatments are available for spinal stenosis?
Spinal stenosis is a condition that affects the spinal cord. In recent years, new treatments have emerged, but research on their effectiveness is still ongoing. Spinal stenosis occurs when the spaces in the spine narrow and create pressure on the spinal cord and nerve roots. Symptoms include lower back pain, numbness, tingling, cramping, and weakness in the legs and feet. A person may also feel these symptoms in their neck.
MedicalXpress
What is glaucoma, and how can you prevent it?
A comprehensive eye exam could be the key to determining if you have glaucoma, a silent thief of sight. Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that affect the optic nerve, and the leading cause of preventable blindness, according to The Glaucoma Foundation. But most people are unaware of their risk.
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
Science Focus
Blood test can predict onset of Alzheimer’s disease a decade before symptoms appear
The presence of proteins in brain cells could be an early warning sign for the condition. The presence of a specific protein in the blood may be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet have found. The discovery could lead to earlier diagnoses of the condition via blood tests and increase the chance of slowing down its progression using preventative drugs.
infomeddnews.com
Peripheral Neuropathy: What Treatments Are Available?
Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. The result is weakness, pain, and loss of sensation often in the hands and feet. Peripheral damage often causes problems in vital organs in the digestive and circulatory systems. People develop peripheral neuropathy after traumatic injuries,...
Lab-Grown Retinas to Restore Vision Are a Step Closer to Human Trials
Scientists from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the US have coaxed light-sensitive eye cells grown in a lab to reconnect after separation, an important step for transplantation into patients to treat various eye diseases. Working together, these photoreceptor cells combine with other cells to form the retina; a thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye responsible for transforming wavelengths of light into signals the brain interprets as vision. It's been a goal of researchers to grow retinal cells outside the body and use them to replace dead or dysfunctional tissues inside the eye. In 2014, the researchers generated organoids (cell...
msn.com
Why PCOS Is Often A Missed Diagnosis
It's an issue widely acknowledged in the medical community: In comparison to our male counterparts, the female anatomy is still grossly understudied. While our understanding of female reproductive health has progressed leaps and bounds since the days when babies born female were thought to be "incomplete males", a concerning knowledge disparity remains (per Big Think). For evidence of this, we need look no further than polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
msn.com
Melanoma : What is it & treatments
A type of skin cancer which develops from the cells (melanocytes) that control pigment of the skin. Common symptoms include a rapid change in an existing mole, or an unusual growth on the skin. Causes. Exposure to ultra violet may increase the risk of developing the disease. Diagnosis. Diagnosis involves...
KTBS
The various types of glaucoma and their symptoms
Eyesight is important but easily taken for granted. Few people can imagine life without their eyesight, but hundreds of millions of people across the globe experience compromised vision every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide. In fact,...
verywellmind.com
What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS)?
Stiff-person syndrome is a neurological disorder that is characterized by muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms. It is a rare condition that only affects one or two persons in every million people. It is estimated that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States live with this condition. This article...
Medical News Today
Can researchers use stem cells to reverse damage in degenerative eye diseases?
Transplantation of retinal neurons derived from stem cells is a promising approach for the treatment of degenerative conditions of the retina that involve the loss of neurons. The success of transplantation strategies depends on the formation of new synapses or connections between the transplanted and host retinal neurons. Stem cell-derived...
MedicalXpress
How inflammation in COVID-19 alters the smallest vessels in the heart
Severe courses of COVID-19 infection not only impair lung function, but can also cause life-threatening consequences for the heart. The spectrum ranges from acute inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) to chronic restriction of the heart's pumping function. The basic patterns of damage have not yet been completely proven. An...
Alzheimer's blood marker might help detect disease years before symptoms
BOSTON - A marker in the blood may help detect Alzheimer's disease years before a patient develops symptoms.Alzheimer's disease begins decades before memory loss starts to show, and early diagnosis gives a patient the best chance of slowing down the disease with drugs.Now, researchers in Europe have found that increased levels of a protein called GFAP in the blood could signal activation of immune cells in the brain and reflect changes of Alzheimer's as many as 10 years before brain damage occurs.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
