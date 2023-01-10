Please Don’t Fall for the New Disaster Relief Scam, Which Involves a Shady Fake ‘DHHS Agent’ on Facebook

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Ad Company Sues Humboldt Transit Authority for Breach of Contract Following Billing Dispute
A local advertising partnership called ADS in Motion last week filed a lawsuit against Humboldt Transit Authority (HTA) accusing the regional bus service provider of breach of contract and defamation, among other allegations. The suit, filed by Arcata-based attorney Eric Kirk on behalf of Charles “Chuck” Edwards and Ted Sheets,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bookkeeper May Have Embezzled Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from Humboldt County Fair Association, GM Says
As the FBI office in Fortuna investigates an alleged embezzlement scheme in which 47-year-old bookkeeper Nina Tafarella is suspected of stealing from a local dance studio, Humboldt County Fair Association General Manager Rich Silacci says Tafarella also appears to have embezzled several hundred thousand dollars from the fair association, where she was employed until her arrest in November.
krcrtv.com
$1M dollars worth of funding for earthquake relief approved
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved $1 million dollars in funding on Tuesday to support people impacted by recent earthquakes. The earthquake caused over 70 structures to be deemed unsafe in the Rio Dell area, with millions of dollars in damages across the county. All...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 272: Houseless tragedy, extremist fear, Spiderman, Netflix, disasters, more
Reports indicate a houseless woman was killed accidentally in the recycling process after taking refuge in a Eureka dumpster, a Ferndale pride event was canceled at its original venue in fear of an extremist response, earthquakes and major storms have spawned woes, ‘Spiderman’ actor Tobey Maguire was spotted on the North Coast, a notorious short-time Humboldt County resident is the subject of Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,’ an accused Eureka double-murderer and evader could be going to prison for life without parole, a young man was sentenced after a violent Eureka attack following the Fourth of July fireworks in Eureka, the County of Humboldt thanked the inspectors who saved a days-stuck Rio Dell earthquake victim, popular newsman Dave Silverbrand — who interviewed a US president and starred in ‘Outbreak’ — passed away, burgers and more are once again available at Fortuna’s historic Bob’s Footlongs, Jack in the Box is eyeing another Eureka location in the Target parking lot, and event suggestions.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, January 13 Through Thursday, January 19
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Highway 36 Remains Closed West of Grizzly Creek Due to Active Slide
Highway 36 remains closed just west of Grizzly Creek, between Carlotta and Bridgeville, due to an active slide. As of this morning, there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. “The aerial photo shows just how large the slide area is … Once we do open Route 36, it...
krcrtv.com
Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area
EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:27 a.m.] Thief Crashes Stolen Door Dasher’s Vehicle on Hawthorne Street in Eureka
At about 12:15 a.m., a suspect stole a Door Dasher’s vehicle in Eureka which was soon located by an officer. The officer gave pursuit and the vehicle almost immediately crashed on Hawthorne Street between A and B Streets, according to a report the officer gave over the scanner. Then...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Supervisor Arroyo Announces Her Pick to Replace Mike Newman on the Humboldt County Planning Commission
Press release from newly seated Humboldt County Supervisor Natalie Arroyo:. I am pleased to announce my selection of Lonyx Landry for the Humboldt County Planning Commission District 4 seat. Lonyx brings a fantastic skillset to the Commission, with a strong background in education, watershed science, and community development. He is...
kymkemp.com
Willow Creek Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 10, 2023, at about 11:17 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Seeking Man with Outstanding Warrants After Allegedly Fleeing Early Morning Crash in Stolen Vehicle
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
krcrtv.com
Autopsy of Eureka woman raises questions over how death could have been prevented
EUREKA, Calif. — New developments in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's investigation into a recent death has raised questions over whether this death could have been prevented. Last week, Eureka resident Jestine Green was found deceased amongst recycling at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near a Recology truck. According...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jean Davlin, 1942-2023
Jean Davlin was born November 26, 1942 and passed away with her family by her side the evening of January 6, 2023. Jean was born in San Diego, California to Kenneth and Helen McGregor. Her father’s construction career let her grow up all over the state, including Fort Bragg, Merced and Napa. Her best friends were many including her older sisters, Donna Wise and Virginia Salley, cousins Louise and Paul and others. After graduating from Napa High School and Pasadena College, she began working as an assistant in several engineering firms. It was there she met the love of her life, Ken Davlin. Ken swept her off her feet and brought her home to Eureka when they were married in 1976. Within a few years, they had two daughters, Jennifer (Eric) Frahm and Christina Davlin.
lostcoastoutpost.com
INTRODUCING: LoCO Quake Bot, a Running Tally of Humboldt’s Shaky Moments
… aaand another one. Early this morning, Humboldt experienced its latest medium-sized earthquake, oh boy. Did you feel it? Did you enjoy it? Love Humboldt, as they say. With all the recent rumbling in mind, we thought y’all might want to keep better score of our planet’s local movements at home, so we cooked up this handy dandy LoCO Quake Bot page showing the sizes and locations of the last 50 notable earthquakes to disturb our peace. The list and map will update whenever the ground trembles with a force greater than 1.5M. You can find this tool by pulling down the News Gizmos tab on our homepage.
kymkemp.com
Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm
Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Altercation at Eureka Gas Station
About 10 p.m., an altercation occurred at the Shell Station at 5th and N in Eureka that sent one person to the hospital in an ambulance while another person drove to the hospital with a facial injury. According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, a man entered the store attached...
kymkemp.com
Loader Entangled in Powerlines
Just before 1:30 p.m. on January 12, scanner traffic indicated that heavy equipment had become entangled in power lines at the corner of Montgomery and Church Streets in Loleta. Subsequent scanner chatter revealed a “loader” that was “wrapped up in the power lines.”. Scotia Fire and Loleta...
