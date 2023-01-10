Read full article on original website
Related
piedmontexedra.com
California schools, community colleges to face slight drop in funding, first in a decade
Funding for schools and community colleges will fall next year for the first time in a decade, under the first pass at the 2023-24 state budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom released Tuesday. Newsom projected a drop of $1.5 billion below the $110.4 billion the Legislature approved last June for Proposition...
piedmontexedra.com
California’s unhoused in the eye of the storm
Rebekah Rohde, 40, and Steven Sorensen, 61, are two of at least 14 people killed by the recent storms — and both were unhoused. The Sacramento County Coroner reported Monday that both were found with trees collapsed onto their tents. It’s a tragic — and telling — convergence of...
Comments / 0