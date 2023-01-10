Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
dawgnation.com
Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer
A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
dawgnation.com
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
Georgia lineman Amarius Mims shares why he’s growing into larger, promising role
LOS ANGELES — Amarius Mims jovially bounced through the Georgia football locker room late Monday night, appearing lighter on his feet than anyone 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds should. “The team we’ve got, the brotherhood we’ve got,” Mims said, breaking into a wide grin, “anything is possible when you have...
Ellis Robinson IV, nation's No. 1 cornerback, visiting Georgia Bulldogs this weekend, says Athens 'feels like home'
A few of the nation's top college football programs are hosting major recruiting talents this weekend, highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs. Among the visitors headed to Athens, however, perhaps no one could make a bigger splash than IMG Academy (Florida) star Ellis Robinson ...
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
dawgnation.com
Even if no one actually picked Georgia football to go 7-5, public doubt fueled championship run
LOS ANGELES — Of the many great lines to come from George Costanza on Seinfeld, one of the most memorable was, “It’s not a lie if you believe it.”. Georgia players embodied that line with some of their postgame comments on Monday night. Of course, no one...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
dawgnation.com
The key stats, numbers that explain why Georgia football won back-to-back national championships
Sometimes numbers don’t tell the entire story. There isn’t one single statistic that explains why Georgia became the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back championships. But when you take a step back and look at what the entire team was able to do...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers unsurprisingly at his best in national championship win: ‘His future is limitless’
LOS ANGELES — As brilliantly as Stetson Bennett played on Monday night, there was a possibility Brock Bowers could’ve snatched the offensive MVP award in Georgia’s 65-7 win. The Horned Frogs had no answers for the sophomore tight end, which isn’t a problem unique to TCU. Bowers...
dawgnation.com
Georgia embraces three-peat challenge: ‘We might be better than we were this year’
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia players took in a well-deserved celebration Monday night, their 65-7 win over TCU one of historic and undeniable proportion. It was a two-peat for the Bulldogs — not a repeat, as Coach Kirby Smart reminded everyone, because this year’s team was treated as it’s own separate entity.
dawgnation.com
Savor the moment, Dawgs fans: This was one for the ages
Did we just watch the greatest Georgia football game of our lives?. That’s what I asked a couple of Bulldog buddies with whom I text during Dawgs football games. “No doubt,” my buddy Joel responded. “It was as close to a perfect game as you will ever see, and a historic win.”
dawgnation.com
Gritty Georgia basketball grinds out 58-50 win over Mississippi State, remains unbeaten at home
ATHENS – Georgia basketball added another gritty SEC upset win to its resume to stay perfect at home this season. The Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 SEC), who entered as 2.5-point underdogs, wrestled a 58-50 victory away from Mississippi State in one of their best defensive performances of the season. They...
Georgia Bulldogs fans line up for rare chance at photo with championship trophy
ATHENS, Ga — There was a long line of customers at the Kroger on Alps Road in Athens Wednesday, but they weren’t there for great sales on groceries. College football’s National Championship Trophy was on display. It’s a beauty, and for the second year in a row, it’s the property of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot
PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart accomplishes something Nick Saban has not, as Georgia goes 15-0 to win national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart knows Alabama hasn’t done it. Last season’s national championship team couldn’t accomplish it either. Georgia capped off an unbeaten season in the most brutally dominant way. It steamrolled TCU on the way to a 65-7 win. It’s the most lopsided bowl game victory of all-time.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
Football player injured in Bulldogs game 7 years ago happy to cheer Dawgs to championship
ATHENS, Ga. — Many folks grow up bleeding red and black. Some have to be won over, like Devon Gales. Seven years ago, he was injured playing against UGA. “I knew we were going to win,” said Gales. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
dawgnation.com
TCU coach Sonny Dykes sounds off on Georgia’s 65-7 win, Horned Frogs’ formula failed
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU coach Sonny Dykes left SoFi Stadium puzzled and searching for answers. Did anyone get the license plate number of that big, red and black truck that ran over the Horned Frogs?. Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the CFP Championship Game on Saturday night in the...
