Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Savor the moment, Dawgs fans: This was one for the ages

Did we just watch the greatest Georgia football game of our lives?. That’s what I asked a couple of Bulldog buddies with whom I text during Dawgs football games. “No doubt,” my buddy Joel responded. “It was as close to a perfect game as you will ever see, and a historic win.”
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot

PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA

