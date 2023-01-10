Read full article on original website
Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment
Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
ajmc.com
Children With SMA Have Increased Anxiety, Depression
New study findings show that internalized problems such as anxiety and depression were found at higher levels in children and infants who had a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Symptoms of anxiety and depression were increased in infants and young children who had a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy...
ajmc.com
Individualizing Medication Therapy in Patients with COPD: Considerations with Inhalers
Selecting appropriate inhalers based on individual characteristics and shared decision-making is crucial for optimizing care for patients with COPD. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Coming back to what Mike touched on, let’s dig into this a little….Can you comment on the different formulations and the pros and cons? MDIs [metered-dose inhalers], DPIs [dry powder inhalers], soft mist, nebulized. This is a broad question, but do you mind maybe taking a stab at that?
Medical News Today
Leukemia cutis: Symptoms and treatment
Leukemia cutis is a fairly rare form of leukemia that causes skin lesions. The appearance of the lesions varies significantly from person to person. Lesions may appear as small or large lumps, thickened, flat patches, or discolored dry skin. Because leukemia cutis can vary so much, people may mistake the...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
msn.com
Why PCOS Is Often A Missed Diagnosis
It's an issue widely acknowledged in the medical community: In comparison to our male counterparts, the female anatomy is still grossly understudied. While our understanding of female reproductive health has progressed leaps and bounds since the days when babies born female were thought to be "incomplete males", a concerning knowledge disparity remains (per Big Think). For evidence of this, we need look no further than polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
hcplive.com
The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders
The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
ajmc.com
Newer Drugs for Epilepsy Less Likely to Be Prescribed to Black, Latino Patients on Medicaid
Patients with epilepsy on Medicaid insurance of Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island ethnicity were associated with lower odds of being on newer, second- and third-generation, antiseizure medications compared with White individuals. Prescriptions for newer antiseizure medications (ASMs) among Medicaid patients with epilepsy are less likely to...
Medical News Today
Mild serotonin syndrome symptoms and treatment
Serotonin syndrome is a potentially serious drug reaction. In the early stages of this reaction, people may experience mild serotonin syndrome, which causes symptoms such as tremors, dizziness, and headache. Serotonin syndrome, or serotonin toxicity, happens when a person takes medications that increase serotonin to a dangerously high level. For...
Healthline
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Options
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare disorder caused by a mutation in the PIGA gene. This mutation causes defective hematopoietic stem cells, which develop into defective red blood cells. A part of your immune system known as the complement system breaks down the defective red blood cells prematurely. When...
ajmc.com
The Impact of Early Effective Treatment in MDD
Early effective treatment strategies can have a significant impact on long-term effects for patients with MDD. Mona Chitre, PharmD, CGP: Because MDD [major depressive disorder] is a symptomatic disease with such an impact on quality of life, the goal is to have early, effective treatment as quickly as possible. That enables the patient to feel improvement from the condition and supports treatment adherence. Treatment is often customized and specific for the patient, but if we can have early, effective treatment, there’s a whole host of downstream improvements around overall improvement of health that our members will benefit from. That’s always a goal in treating this condition.
ajmc.com
The Utilization of Combination Therapy in Patients with Diabetes
Key opinion leaders discuss the role of combination therapies in the management of diabetes. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: Jennifer was talking about combination therapy for blood pressure, with 2 to 3 drugs. Early on, this would probably work much better. I think you go with an ACE [inhibitor] or an ARB [angiotensin receptor blocker]. I tend to go with ARB because we have more angioedema…when we go with ACE [inhibitors], even though ACE is a great drug. The goal we put into the guidelines over 8 years ago is if you’re 20 over 10 from your goal, you go with 2 medications from the get-go. Based on that concept, we looked at lipids. If you’re 50% away from the goal, you go on a combination therapy on an LDL [low-density lipoprotein] reduction. It’s the same concept. When do you start this? How is your AI [artificial intelligence] working? It takes information and calculates to say, “The patient needs more medication from the start.” It’s the same thing with hyperglycemia.
ajmc.com
Household Air Purifiers May Improve Outcomes for Patients Living With COPD
Adding air purifiers into the home directly improves cardiac autonomic function and respiratory health for patients living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Adding air purifiers into people’s households resulted in a 25% increase in heart rate variability among individuals with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), suggesting that indoor air purification systems may help lessen the global burden of cardiovascular diseases and COPD that are leading causes of death around the world.
ajmc.com
Symptoms That Contribute to SMA Disease Burden Clarified in New Study
Qualitative interviews conducted with caregivers of children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) found that the symptoms with the greatest effect on disease burden were not always the most prevalent symptoms in patients. Children with a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) revealed the symptoms that heavily affect their disease burden...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Study finds formulations of dexamethasone implant offers sustained visual improvement and decreased retinal thickening in CRVO and BRVO
A phase 2 study1 of the ORION-1 (AR-1105, Aerie Pharmaceuticals) dexamethasone implant indicated that 2 formulations of the implants with different profiles for releasing the steroid successfully improved vision and decreased retinal thickening due to macular edema in patients with branch or central retinal vein occlusion, according to Michael Singer, MD, lead author of the study. He is from Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates, San Antonio, Texas.
ajmc.com
Eczema Exhibits Potential Protection Against Brain Cancer Development
For 2 important reasons—that brain cancer is so aggressive and its risk may be elevated in the presence of certain allergies—investigators of a meta-analysis set out to investigate potential connections between eczema and various brain cancers. The risks of developing 3 types of brain cancer—glioma, meningioma, and acoustic...
Medical News Today
Endometriosis: Cellular mapping study could lead to new treatments
Endometriosis affects roughly 10% of people who menstruate. In endometriosis, tissue similar to the uterine lining grows elsewhere in the body, causing painful, heavy periods, abdominal and pelvic pain, and a range of other symptoms. More research is needed for this condition for which there is still no cure, diagnosis...
ajmc.com
Stress Management Important for Mothers of Pediatric Patients With Atopic Dermatitis
The parents of pediatric patients who have atopic dermatitis experience stress just as their children do, and this study investigated how that stress manifests among the parents, comparing outcomes between mothers and fathers. Parents of children who have atopic dermatitis (AD), their mothers in particular, have been shown in a...
