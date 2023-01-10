ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Polygon

Gaming YouTubers say their videos are being demonetized due to profanity policies

Swearing on YouTube has become challenging. In November, YouTube updated the profanity policy in its ad guidelines, which further restricts what users can or can’t say in a video. Now, all kinds of curse words “are treated equally,” rather than considered at different levels of “severity.” Videos with profanity in the thumbnail, title, or first seven seconds may be demonetized. (Under this policy, “hell” and “damn” are no longer considered profanities.)
Android Headlines

YouTube rolls out a new revenue sharing program for Shorts creators

YouTube has finally rolled out its long-awaited revenue sharing program for Shorts. On Monday, the company unveiled a new Partner Program agreement ahead of February 1st, when creators can begin earning ad share revenue on their Shorts views. All creators must accept the new terms by July 10 to remain in the program.
petapixel.com

Instagram and Facebook to Limit Advertising That Targets Teens

Meta is tightening restrictions on how advertisers on Facebook and Instagram target teenage users. In a blog post on Tuesday, Meta announced that advertisers on Instagram and Facebook will not be able to access as much personalized data to target ads to young users. Teens will also be able to control what ads they see.
Android Police

How to download Google Maps

As the world becomes increasingly dependent on internet connectivity, it's inconvenient to travel without a connection. While you'll probably survive a short trip out of town without your favorite Spotify playlist, the same can't be said for navigation. Getting lost in a strange place, surrounded by unfamiliar landmarks and people — or worse, surrounded by nothing and nobody — can be scary. It's even worse if you're in a foreign country where you don't speak the language and can't ask for directions.
brytfmonline.com

WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices

Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
CNET

Instagram's Next Redesign Aims to Simplify Navigation

Instagram will update its in-app navigation bar in February, after last altering it in 2020. The social media giant said it will add the Compose tab back to the center of the navigation bar, move the Reels tab to the right of Compose and get rid of the Shop tab.
technewstoday.com

How to Remove Video From Continue Watching on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s Continue Watching section allows you to resume the video from where you’ve last stopped. Although it makes your streaming easier, it looks cluttered on your home screen if you do not clear it. You might want to remove the show you no longer intend to continue. Or you might just want to hide your watchlists from others.
Android Headlines

January Google System updates arrive with new developer features

Google has begun rolling out the first batch of Google System updates of the new year. The initial January 2023 release contains new developer features, Play Games improvements, and more. As usual, the company should add more changes to the release notes as the month progresses. The January 2023 Google...
Wichita Eagle

Instagram Makes a Change You May Not Like

Popular social media websites and apps rarely stay the same for long, as their creators are always looking for ways to maximize their profits. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have done so many times over the years, and often in ways their users don't like. Since the microblogging site was acquired...
Android Headlines

Google will bring in-meeting reactions to Meet

Video chat platforms like Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Temas, etc. have been building up on useful features over the past couple of years. This is to make the work-from-home life easier for frustrated former office workers. Google Meet will soon add in-meeting reactions to the platform. Not too long ago,...
TechCrunch

Twitter makes algorithmic timeline default on iOS

So what’s different this time? The Elon Musk-led company is now showing both algorithmic and chronological feeds side-by-side. Users can switch between them by swiping on their phone screens. Until now, users had to tap on the sparkle icon in the top-right corner to switch between the “Home” and “Latest” timelines. Twitter is justifying its latest change by saying that users can now easily swipe between the renamed “For You” and “Following” timelines.
Jennifer James

How to Post on Instagram from Mac in 2023

