Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Here’s the blockbuster trade Mets must make after losing Carlos Correa to Twins
And we’re right back where we started. Carlos Correa ended his free agency saga on Tuesday, agreeing to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins. This whole thing began after the 2022 World Series, when the 28-year-old two-time All-Star opted out of his three-year, $105 million contract with Minnesota.
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade is possible but AL West contender is ‘serious suitor’
Yup, time for your daily Bryan Reynolds update. This one comes from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who talked Thursday about the latest trade rumors regarding the Pittsburgh Pirates’ All-Star outfielder. “I am told the Rangers are among the most serious suitors for Reynolds right now. We certainly cannot...
Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder
Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Mets release 13-word statement after failed Carlos Correa deal
The New York Mets were unsuccessful in their bid to land Carlos Correa in MLB free agency following the collapse of his deal with the San Francisco Giants. While the Mets appeared to be the favorites to add Correa, the Twins jumped back into the race at the last minute and signed him to a six-year, $200 million contract. After coming up short in their pursuit of Correa, the Mets released a brief and blunt 13-word statement on Wednesday, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Former All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder ‘makes sense’ for Yankees
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are shopping for an outfielder, after watching Andrew Benintendi bolt for a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. And it’s no secret general manager Brian Cashman has been linked to Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who’s requested a trade.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing
Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
Carlos Correa signs 6-year, $200M contract with Twins after Mets talks fizzle, sources say
All things lead back to Minnesota for the star shortstop we once held on a pedestal. This is how much Carlos Correa signed for with the Twins after talks with the Mets fizzed out.
Ex-Mets All-Star might not be ready for Opening Day
That’s what the Giants are hoping, after signing the former New York Mets outfielder to a two-year, $36 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A former All-Star, Conforto sat out the 2022 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. During his introductory press conference Tuesday with...
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Just kidding? Yankees announcer Michael Kay walks back attack on ESPN Radio producer
That’s what New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is saying about his well-publicized slam of an ESPN Radio producer. According to the New York Post, Kay ripped Ray Santiago on Friday after the producer on the “DiPietro & Rothenberg” morning show took at shot at Kay and his ratings: “Is it the fear that this show is now on the rise, and that show’s kind of gone in the other direction lately?”
EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins
In an era dominated by WAR and OPS, Carlos Correa's free-agent destination was decided by MRIs
Mets could move past Carlos Correa by chasing All-Star 3rd baseman: ‘A perfect fit’
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa passed his physical for the Twins and it was official: he would be returning to Minnesota. Correa’s free agency story is chaotic, to say the least, and concluded with the shortstop agreeing to a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins. The saga began after...
“It felt like he wanted to be a part of this": Carlos Correa's free-agent saga comes full circle
The Minnesota Twins tried to not make the news conference announcing the biggest free-agent signing in franchise history about how the player at the center of it all had already agreed to play for two other teams this offseason. But it came up. Carlos Correa had been a Twin (after...
FOX Sports
Why Mets shouldn’t feel bad after Carlos Correa deal falls through
Can the New York Mets still be the best team money can buy?. With the weeks-long possibility that Carlos Correa could be an integral part of a lineup that includes slugger Pete Alonso, switch hitter Francisco Lindor and table setter Brandon Nimmo, the Mets became immediate World Series contenders. That Mets team, the one that planned to park Correa at third base for years to come, was a mighty assembly of perhaps the strongest offense with the highest ceiling in the league.
Prayers answered: Hero ex-Giants running back ‘on the road to recovery’
Peyton Hills is off the ventilator. Last week, the former NFL running back, who played two seasons with the Giants, was in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Pensacola, Fla., according to reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His girlfriend, Angela Cole, posted this...
Panthers, Texans request interview with Giants coordinator for head coaching jobs (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Another head coaching interview request for Mike Kafka — the Texans, according to NFL Network. That makes two for him now — the first head coaching interest he has received in his career. Considering the Giants’ surprising, playoff-bound season, it seemed inevitable that head coach-needy teams would...
Carlos Correa's free agency was MLB's never-ending saga. Now comes the fallout.
Carlos Correa’s six-year, $200 million agreement with the Minnesota Twins may be the most unprecedented free agency dalliance in major league history.
Ex-Giants GM interviews with new team
Jerry Reese might be getting back into it. NFL Media’s Jim Trotter reports that Reese interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Trotter: It appears @AZCardinals owner Michael Bidwill will focus on GM candidates before coaching candidates. He already has...
Yankees can (finally) say ‘told you so’ about damaged Carlos Correa | Klapisch
Have you ever wondered what George Steinbrenner would’ve done with a Twitter account? Chances are his tweets would’ve been even wilder than those back page headlines. Ok, that’s a layup, so it’s onto a more intriguing alternate universe. How about the Boss’ kid tweeting away on...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0