This is a developing story. Check back to fresnobee.com for updates. To get breaking news alerts, click here. Fresno County Emergency Services Director Paul Nerland proclaimed a State of Emergency on Monday night, saying the storm impacted county roads, and caused flooding and hazards threatening public safety and property. He said all county departments were “collaborating around the clock to provide updates, assist residents and facilitate repairs.” He encouraged the public to check the Fresno County website for updates.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO