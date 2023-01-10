Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls YSL Member ‘Straight Bitch’ For Agreeing To Testify In RICO Case
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on YSL members copping plea deals in light of the collective’s ongoing RICO case, and he’s not a fan of what he’s seen. Boosie’s reaction comes after a seventh and eighth YSL affiliate reached a plea deal to secure their release from jail.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump
Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral
Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Yung Miami On New Year’s Eve
Rapper Caresha ‘Yung Miami’ Brownlee, who we all know from the duo, City Girls was spotted on New Year’s Eve at Diddy’s Yacht Party in St. Barths. She was quoted as saying on her instagram page, Another 365 days around the world with you Happy New Year? She’s been getting a lot of slack lately because her fans was questioning her boo’s loyalty because it was revealed that Diddy just had a baby by someone else and he was spotted out with ANOTHER female too. Diddy is a complete mess but do you boo lol!
musictimes.com
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Effingham Radio
Yung Miami Opens Up About Her Relationship With Diddy
Yung Miami has opened up about her relationship with Diddy. She told People, “He’s a man. He’s a grown man. He’s very honest. He’s upfront about everything, ain’t no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it.”
Caresha, PLEASE: Yung Miami Drags Diddy’s Ex Gina Huynh For Her Jokes About His New Baby—‘Poor Sushi!’
Yung Miami is still getting trolled for her loyalty to Diddy amidst his ubiquitous antics, and now, his ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh is joining in.
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr's Girlfriend Slams His Family Over Funeral Music Video Shoot: 'Y'all Failed [Him]'
Big Scarr’s girlfriend has called out his family and friends for allegedly shooting a music video at his funeral. The woman shared a strongly-worded message addressed to the late rapper’s loved ones on Instagram on Monday (January 9), criticizing them for their “disgusting” and “embarrassing” behavior following his death.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Believes Young Thug Is Being ‘Left To The Wolves’ In RICO Case
Lil Durk has shared his thought’s on Young Thug‘s current incarceration, explaining that he thinks the rapper is being targeted in the YSL RICO case. Durkio used his Instagram platform on Thursday (December 22) to call for Thugger’s freedom and asked that his followers drop a green heart emoji into the comments to show their support.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Casts Flavor Flav As His Father In 'Where's MJ?' Movie
Boosie Badazz has heard all the jokes about how he looks like Flavor Flav and decided to lean into it by giving the Public Enemy co-founder a role in his new movie. The Baton Rouge native recruited Flav to play his father in his Where’s MJ? blockbuster, which was recently released via Badazz films.
T.I., Rick Ross among rappers who may testify in Young Thug trial
The much-anticipated, high-stakes trial of Young Thug begins on Jan. 9, and a Who’s Who of hip-hop superstars and local leaders may be called into court to testify in the rapper’s defense – and in some cases to testify against him. The defense witness list, according to...
HipHopDX.com
Uncle Murda Goes In On Kanye West, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion & More On 'Rap Up 2022'
Uncle Murda has returned with his latest “Rap Up” song, this time chewing over the antics of Kanye West, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion and many more in unfiltered fashion. The Brooklyn rapper continued his annual trend of recapping the biggest moments in Hip Hop culture of the past year on Saturday (December 31) with the release of “Rap Up 2022.”
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name
Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
