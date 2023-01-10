ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WFMZ-TV Online

Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
NBC Sports

Report: Correa passes Twins physical, agrees to six-year deal

The Minnesota Twins ended up as winners of the seemingly never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The All-Star shortstop reportedly has passed his physical with the Twins and agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday morning. Minnesota has yet to make the deal official, but the team...
