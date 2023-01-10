ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

whatsupnewp.com

‘Funny Girl’ will launch its national tour at PPAC

Providence will be the first stop on the national tour of the musical comedy “Funny Girl,” according to a press release from the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). The tour is set to launch at the 3,100-seat theater from September 9 to 16, 2023, and is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series. “Funny Girl” tells the story of Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of a life on the stage and eventually becomes one of the most beloved performers in history. The production features a classic score by Jule Styne and lyrics by Bob Merrill, as well as a revised book by Isobel Lennart, Harvey Fierstein and additional songs by Styne and Merrill. The tour will be directed by Tony award winner Michael Mayer, featuring choreography by Ellenore Scott and scenic design by David Zinn.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

Mystic Seaport Employee To Compete On Jeopardy!

A woman who works at Mystic Seaport and attended a college in Massachusetts will soon compete in an upcoming episode of Jeopardy!Katie Palumbo, a graduate of Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts who now works as the seaport's membership specialist, will appear on America's favorite quiz show in…
NORTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

George Winston to perform at the Jane Pickens Theater on April 21

Spectacle Live today announced that it will present An Evening with George Winston on Friday, April 21 at 8 pm. “George Winston is undeniably a household name. He’s inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums,” Spectacle Live says in an announcement. “A tireless road warrior playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing. Winston’s music is evocative, offering us all a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wander. Restless Wind is a portrayal of Winston’s place in a chaotic world – his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace”.
NEWPORT, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIHS: HOLLYWOOD COMES TO WOONSOCKET, RI

Museum of Work & Culture Celebrates Chan’s Restaurant and Woonsocket’s Connections to Hollywood. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) Join the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm for a special Valley Talk on the history of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining in Woonsocket, RI, presented by proprietor John Chan.
WOONSOCKET, RI
montroseschool.org

Divorced, Beheaded, Died; Divorced, Beheaded, Survived

If you were in my AP European History Class last year, you probably know that I’m an unabashed history buff. Whether I’m analyzing the calves of certain historical figures such as King Louis XIV or threatening Alexander Hamilton in a mock Constitutional Debate, I can safely say that I immensely enjoy history.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior

BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
BOSTON, MA
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
GoLocalProv

Woman Says She Was Refused Service at RI Restaurant After “Tip-Shaming”

A woman says that she was publically “tip-shamed” and refused service at a restaurant in Rhode Island this week. Ericka Gomes said that on Wednesday night, she went with her brother and daughter to Miller’s Crossing in Cranston, which she said she had been “patronizing faithfully for the past four or so months.”
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family

Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
WARWICK, RI
nbcboston.com

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA

