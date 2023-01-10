Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Related
whatsupnewp.com
‘Funny Girl’ will launch its national tour at PPAC
Providence will be the first stop on the national tour of the musical comedy “Funny Girl,” according to a press release from the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). The tour is set to launch at the 3,100-seat theater from September 9 to 16, 2023, and is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series. “Funny Girl” tells the story of Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of a life on the stage and eventually becomes one of the most beloved performers in history. The production features a classic score by Jule Styne and lyrics by Bob Merrill, as well as a revised book by Isobel Lennart, Harvey Fierstein and additional songs by Styne and Merrill. The tour will be directed by Tony award winner Michael Mayer, featuring choreography by Ellenore Scott and scenic design by David Zinn.
Mystic Seaport Employee To Compete On Jeopardy!
A woman who works at Mystic Seaport and attended a college in Massachusetts will soon compete in an upcoming episode of Jeopardy!Katie Palumbo, a graduate of Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts who now works as the seaport's membership specialist, will appear on America's favorite quiz show in…
whatsupnewp.com
George Winston to perform at the Jane Pickens Theater on April 21
Spectacle Live today announced that it will present An Evening with George Winston on Friday, April 21 at 8 pm. “George Winston is undeniably a household name. He’s inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums,” Spectacle Live says in an announcement. “A tireless road warrior playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing. Winston’s music is evocative, offering us all a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wander. Restless Wind is a portrayal of Winston’s place in a chaotic world – his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace”.
Apparently, What This Boston Radio Legend Said About Me is True
Between different experiences you get to have, whether it's with celebrities, artists, or even moving for jobs and seeing different parts of the country -- the whole thing is just a wild ride. That said, it takes time and a lot of hard work to break through, and we all...
Amazon Prime Show Heads to Bristol To Highlight Roger Williams University
Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, is about to get national attention. This March, the prestigious school will be featured on an Emmy Award-winning show called The College Tour available on Amazon Prime, giving the campus, its students, and its staff a chance to shine. What is ‘The College...
mybackyardnews.com
RIHS: HOLLYWOOD COMES TO WOONSOCKET, RI
Museum of Work & Culture Celebrates Chan’s Restaurant and Woonsocket’s Connections to Hollywood. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) Join the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm for a special Valley Talk on the history of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining in Woonsocket, RI, presented by proprietor John Chan.
montroseschool.org
Divorced, Beheaded, Died; Divorced, Beheaded, Survived
If you were in my AP European History Class last year, you probably know that I’m an unabashed history buff. Whether I’m analyzing the calves of certain historical figures such as King Louis XIV or threatening Alexander Hamilton in a mock Constitutional Debate, I can safely say that I immensely enjoy history.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th year with an Eagles Tribute, Chili Cook-Off, Beach Polo, and more
The 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival is set to take place from February 17th to 26th, 2023, and organizers are excited to welcome visitors to the city for a wide range of fun and entertaining events. The festival schedule, which includes more than 150 events, features a live concert by...
Here Are the Three Top Restaurants in New Bedford According to Food Network
If you're a restaurant owner, having Food Network highlight your product is the dream. Luckily for us SouthCoasters, restaurants are in abundance -- and with something for everyone. Three New Bedford establishments, in particular, seem to have outshined the competition by making it onto Food Network's website, listed under the...
‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior
BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
GoLocalProv
Woman Says She Was Refused Service at RI Restaurant After “Tip-Shaming”
A woman says that she was publically “tip-shamed” and refused service at a restaurant in Rhode Island this week. Ericka Gomes said that on Wednesday night, she went with her brother and daughter to Miller’s Crossing in Cranston, which she said she had been “patronizing faithfully for the past four or so months.”
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
rinewstoday.com
Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family
Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
nbcboston.com
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
country1025.com
Did You Go Through A Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Today in Mass? Ben Affleck May Have Served You.
Boston has been abuzz all day with news that “the American Royal Family” of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in town. They’re here shooting an ad for Dunkin’ and Ben took a little time to work the drive-thru window. So…. do you get your morning...
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
Comments / 0