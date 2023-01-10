Providence will be the first stop on the national tour of the musical comedy “Funny Girl,” according to a press release from the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). The tour is set to launch at the 3,100-seat theater from September 9 to 16, 2023, and is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series. “Funny Girl” tells the story of Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of a life on the stage and eventually becomes one of the most beloved performers in history. The production features a classic score by Jule Styne and lyrics by Bob Merrill, as well as a revised book by Isobel Lennart, Harvey Fierstein and additional songs by Styne and Merrill. The tour will be directed by Tony award winner Michael Mayer, featuring choreography by Ellenore Scott and scenic design by David Zinn.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO