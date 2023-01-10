Read full article on original website
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
James Cameron says 'enough with the streaming already' as 'Avatar 2' closes in on $2 billion
"Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass," director James Cameron said, excited that people are returning to theaters.
DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill
In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Costume From Axed HBO Max Movie
Leslie Grace rang in the new year by sharing a few new peeks at what was to be her big DCU debut, as Batgirl. Grace on Sunday posted a video to Instagram (embedded down below) which recapped her year-gone-by, and it included several BTS photos/clips of her time filming Batgirl, which in August wound up getting unceremoniously removed from Warner Bros. Discovery’s schedule — forever. “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace wrote, presumably alluding to the roller coaster ride that was to be her superhero debut. “my gratitude and love...
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
The Rock in Bad Books: Dwayne Johnson’s Alleged Powerplay Cost Him the Sour Relationship, Black Adam, and DCU Future
The Rock’s good guy image with DC is down the gutter as more reports about his alleged powerplay behind the scenes come to light. The WWE star-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson recently entered the DC fold to play Black Adam. Besides the lackluster box office collection last year and the controversy over Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, there were also reports about changes happening at the Warner Bros headquarters.
Gerard Butler Reveals Long-Awaited Update to Angel Has Fallen Sequel (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler has become one of the premiere action stars of the 21st century, appearing in a wide array of high-octane scenarios. One of the actor's most buzzed-about franchises might be the Has Fallen series, a string of action movies starring Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The franchise has been a financial success, grossing a combined total of over $500 million at the box office, and with plans to do three more films and even a possible television spinoff. Next on the list is set to be Night Has Fallen, which has been in development for several years now — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in Plane, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.
Zack Snyder Fans Are Already Trying To Get DC To Change Leadership, And They've Got 'Fire James Gunn' Trending On Twitter
Ever since James Gunn took over DC Films, Zack Snyder fans have campaigned for his firing. And calls have increased in recent days.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback
As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
Brie Larson’s other big comic book movie finds a new home on Netflix
Brie Larson is now synonymous with the role of Captain Marvel and the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 2019 film wasn’t her first outing in comic book silliness. Her first was none other than cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released nearly a decade earlier. The...
Is ‘Plane’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
If you are looking to get your hands on a brand new action thriller movie right at the start of the year, you may be in luck. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Yoson An, Plane is coming to theaters this week — and we have you covered on how you can watch it.
After Daemon Targaryen & Warhammer 40,000 Henry Cavill Now Becomes Omni Man Post DCEU Exit
British A-lister Henry Cavill has forever been a sought-after star among Hollywood producers owing to his perfect combination of looks, physique, and combat skills. Not to mention, the Superhero maestro is frequently the first choice of fans to inherit the seat of the James Bond franchise. Now, there is a possibility that he might also become the face of the highly acclaimed animated show Invincible.
‘Glass Onion’ jumps Ryan Reynolds’ timejumping action epic in the all-time Netflix charts
Glass Onion is doing an excellent job of cementing itself as one of Netflix’s best movies, and is also making its way into becoming their most-viewed movie of all-time as it overtakes a Ryan Reynolds favorite. The Knives Out sequel has been arguably Netflix’s biggest success of 2022, with...
Joaquin Phoenix's Beau Is Afraid Trailer Seemingly Opens A Violent, Cartoon Multiverse
Joaquin Phoenix is entering a violent, cartoon multiverse in Beau Is Afraid; and fear never looked so colorful.
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
