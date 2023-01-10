Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Heating Lamp Blamed For Sparking Chautauqua County House Fire
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Unsafe use of a heating lamp is blamed for starting a residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the Ripley Fire Department, along with several other area crews providing mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 12 Loomis Street in Ripley.
Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
Crash temporarily closes 33 at Best Street during evening commute
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash temporarily closed the 33 at Best Street, heading into downtown Buffalo, during the late-afternoon commute on Thursday. All traffic was being diverted off the 33 at Best Street. Drivers were being asked to find alternate routes if they are heading downtown. Buffalo Police were...
Arrest made tied to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5. Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit. Police […]
wnynewsnow.com
Residents Frustrated With Prolonged Property Neglect Before Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those living along a stretch of Fairmount Avenue are expressing frustrations with prolonged property neglect, which one neighbors believes likely led to a weekend residential fire. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 343 Fairmount Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday for a...
wearebuffalo.net
Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot
Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
Man arrested following attempted Aldi burglary
He was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of possession of burglar's tools.
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
Two injured in Niagara County crash identified
NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash on Ridge Road in Newfane on Monday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. They say they responded to a call just before 5:10 p.m. Monday, where a Ford Escape driving westbound on Ridge Road swerved and hit Chevrolet Impala going eastbound. […]
Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering A $2,500 Reward For These Men [Photo]
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $2,500 reward for two men in connection to a shooting in Tonawanda. On December 22, 2022, a security guard was shot at 300 Sawyer Ave in the Town of Tonawanda. One suspect, 31-year-old Ibben Akbar, has been arrested, but police are searching for two other suspects.
Five people arrested following vehicle pursuit in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento being stolen out of the City of Buffalo while on patrol on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies attempted to […]
Newfane car accident sends two to hospital
A town of Newfane car accident has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Wake Up! Wags: Jersey
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Jersey! Jersey is a 3-year-old husky. He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. For more information on how to bring this furry friend home, click here or view the full segment above.
Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
Jamestown police say woman was unlawfully imprisoned
An arrest took place after police say they responded to a domestic incident.
City of Lockport lose two Alderwomen in the same week
Lockport’s Common Council have lost two of their Alderwomen this week and as a result, combined with some reported illness, failed to meet quorum to vote on agenda items for the council’s scheduled business meeting on Wednesday.
Two teens arrested after shots fired incident in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in Amherst, according to the Amherst Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a report of shots fired at a commercial plaza in the area of Sweet Home Road and Pheasant Run. According to […]
‘It was a shock’: Buffalo man says brother died of hypothermia inside apartment during Blizzard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is continuing to learn about the people lost during the Buffalo blizzard… a storm that claimed the lives of more than 40 people. Preston Parson’s older brother, Edward, died of hypothermia inside his apartment. Preston says that was the last thing he expected because he talked to his brother […]
Comments / 0