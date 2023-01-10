ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Heating Lamp Blamed For Sparking Chautauqua County House Fire

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Unsafe use of a heating lamp is blamed for starting a residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the Ripley Fire Department, along with several other area crews providing mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 12 Loomis Street in Ripley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5. Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit. Police […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Residents Frustrated With Prolonged Property Neglect Before Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those living along a stretch of Fairmount Avenue are expressing frustrations with prolonged property neglect, which one neighbors believes likely led to a weekend residential fire. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 343 Fairmount Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday for a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot

Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
DEPEW, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two injured in Niagara County crash identified

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash on Ridge Road in Newfane on Monday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. They say they responded to a call just before 5:10 p.m. Monday, where a Ford Escape driving westbound on Ridge Road swerved and hit Chevrolet Impala going eastbound. […]
NEWFANE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Five people arrested following vehicle pursuit in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento being stolen out of the City of Buffalo while on patrol on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies attempted to […]
WHEATFIELD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Jersey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Jersey! Jersey is a 3-year-old husky. He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. For more information on how to bring this furry friend home, click here or view the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens arrested after shots fired incident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in Amherst, according to the Amherst Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a report of shots fired at a commercial plaza in the area of Sweet Home Road and Pheasant Run. According to […]
AMHERST, NY

