KIMA TV
Gun victims could sue firearm dealers if WA gun violence bills pass
YAKIMA-- Firearm safety will once again be focused on in the legislature with two firearm bills aimed at protecting people from gun violence being brought forward this week. Recent bills have already been put in place to do so with the sale of high-capacity magazines was banned in Washington last year.
KIMA TV
Businesses react to proposed ban on cashless retailers in unincorporated King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Retailers in unincorporated King County that have been accepting only electronic payments could soon have to take cash. County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles is proposing a ban on cashless retailers to make sure people without banking services and credit cards can still make purchases and support the economy.
KIMA TV
Sheriff's Department feels community relations are strong, aims to improve
YAKIMA COUNTY--Trust between police and the public has been rough the past few years. In Seattle for example, hundreds of officers have left the force many citing a lack of support from the public. Even in the Yakima valley, some who've retired say they don't feel the appreciation from the...
KIMA TV
Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
KIMA TV
Big school district sues social media companies, but advocate says 'it's not enough'
(TND) — Seattle Public Schools is suing social media companies, accusing them of fueling a mental health crisis for children. But one Seattle parent and activist says the school district is being "hypocritical" with its use of technology and social media. “I'm glad to see pushback, and it's not...
KIMA TV
Seattle man arrested for armed carjacking spree in King County now charged federally
SEATTLE — A 22-year-old Seattle man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Nov. 7 was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Thursday. Maar Rambang, who will be charged federally, faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, and...
KIMA TV
Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass
The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
KIMA TV
FBI, the DEA and US Attorney's Office weigh in on the Fentanyl Crisis in Washington
Tri-Cities Wash. — A recent drug bust in Richland is one of the biggest drug seizures in Eastern Washington's history, with over 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills found in the residence. Action News spoke with the FBI, the DEA, and the US Attorney's Office, to find out more about this growing...
KIMA TV
2 men charged after failed bank robbery attempt with blowtorch in Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. — Federal prosecutors brought charges against two Washington men accused of spending an entire night trying to burn their way into a Tumwater credit union with a blowtorch. According to an unsealed indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Brandon Ronald Collado, 36, and Randall Taufete’e,...
KIMA TV
3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained
RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
KIMA TV
Videos show moments before, after deadly Port Orchard shooting
PORT ORCHARD, WA — A 39-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a deadly shooting in Port Orchard. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said detectives are investigating if the shooting is connected to mail thefts in the area. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the...
KIMA TV
Woman arrested for suspected arson in Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — A woman is in custody after allegedly lighting a barn on fire in Milton-Freewater, Oregon on Jan. 11. Just before 9 p.m., the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Milton-Freewater Police Department of a barn on fire on the 1500 block of N. Elizabeth St. in Milton-Freewater.
KIMA TV
Officers arrest 5, recover stolen vehicles, guns, drugs in auto theft operation
SEATTLE, Wash. — A city-wide operation led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns in Seattle. The auto theft operation began just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police. Officers began the operation by completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles in the area. Amongst the vehicles checked, some had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.
KIMA TV
Woman likely killed while moving cars in her South Hill driveway
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said a woman was likely killed while she was moving cars in the driveway outside of her home in South Hill Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the home in the 7800 block of 165th St Ct E around 6 a.m....
KIMA TV
3 teens, 12-year-old arrested after carjacking, police pursuit through Bellevue
NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Three teenagers and a 12-year-old suspected of carjacking were taken into custody after a police pursuit through Bellevue Tuesday morning. The pursuit ended when three 14-year-olds abandoned the Dodge Charger they were in near the Coal Creek Trailhead off Lakemont in Newcastle, according to police. Police...
