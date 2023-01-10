ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
ARKANSAS STATE
KIMA TV

Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass

The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

2 men charged after failed bank robbery attempt with blowtorch in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — Federal prosecutors brought charges against two Washington men accused of spending an entire night trying to burn their way into a Tumwater credit union with a blowtorch. According to an unsealed indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Brandon Ronald Collado, 36, and Randall Taufete’e,...
TUMWATER, WA
KIMA TV

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA
KIMA TV

Videos show moments before, after deadly Port Orchard shooting

PORT ORCHARD, WA — A 39-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a deadly shooting in Port Orchard. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said detectives are investigating if the shooting is connected to mail thefts in the area. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the...
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KIMA TV

Woman arrested for suspected arson in Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — A woman is in custody after allegedly lighting a barn on fire in Milton-Freewater, Oregon on Jan. 11. Just before 9 p.m., the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Milton-Freewater Police Department of a barn on fire on the 1500 block of N. Elizabeth St. in Milton-Freewater.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
KIMA TV

Officers arrest 5, recover stolen vehicles, guns, drugs in auto theft operation

SEATTLE, Wash. — A city-wide operation led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns in Seattle. The auto theft operation began just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police. Officers began the operation by completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles in the area. Amongst the vehicles checked, some had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

3 teens, 12-year-old arrested after carjacking, police pursuit through Bellevue

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Three teenagers and a 12-year-old suspected of carjacking were taken into custody after a police pursuit through Bellevue Tuesday morning. The pursuit ended when three 14-year-olds abandoned the Dodge Charger they were in near the Coal Creek Trailhead off Lakemont in Newcastle, according to police. Police...
BELLEVUE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy