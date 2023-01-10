Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House Floor
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzard
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son," Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York Boy
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the Field
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills' Hamlin after cardiac arrest
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game to Be Played at This Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their seventh playoff game in the last four seasons, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm. The Bills are the 2 seed and the Dolphins are the 7 seed, as Buffalo never...
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Bills OL Dion Dawkins hilariously compared playing Dolphins for a third time to a third date
When the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins square off in the AFC Wild Card Game this Sunday, the division rivals will have the unique mark of having played each other for the third time this season. The two AFC contenders split both previous regular season matchups, with the home team prevailing on each occasion.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
wearebuffalo.net
Do Kids Belong At Buffalo Bills Games?
Those who have been to a Bills game know that it can get pretty rowdy at times. Should people be bringing their kids there?. Yesterday we heard a story about a family that went to the Bills game on Sunday and had a really bad experience. Someone allegedly poured beer on her 9-year-old son and told them that essentially that's what you get for bringing a kid to the game.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
Bills designate Micah Hyde, Jamison Crowder to return from IR
The Buffalo Bills won’t have safety Micah Hyde nor wide receiver Jamison Crowder the lineup against the Miami Dolphins. Beyond that, it’s possible. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced that both players have been designated to return from injured reserve. That update comes prior to the...
LOOK: Micah Hyde returns to Buffalo Bills practice
Unfortunately, Micah Hyde will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Buffalo Bills’ Wild-Card matchup with their AFC East rivals. But Hyde, who sustained a neck injury in Week 2, was once thought to be done for the rest of the 2022 season. Turns out, there’s a chance he can play again.
wearebuffalo.net
Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location
These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
wearebuffalo.net
Looks Like Micah Hyde is About to Return to the Bills Lineup
The Buffalo Bills were back at practice on Wednesday, as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Orchard Park. It's the 2-7 matchup in the AFC playoffs and the first meeting in the postseason for the two teams since 1998. The Bills won't have to face Dolphins quarterback...
nickalive.net
Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 18
Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Buffalo Bills kick returner and running back Nyheim Hines as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 18! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Hines is the first Nickelodeon NVP of 2023 following NFL Slimetime Week 17 being canceled in respect...
wearebuffalo.net
Josh Allen Burger Available at Highmark Stadium This Sunday
The Buffalo Bills will be playing in their seventh playoff game since January of 2020 this Sunday. The Miami Dolphins will visit Orchard Park this Sunday at 1 pm and it will be the fourth home playoff game for the Bills since the 2019 season. Playoff games just have an...
wearebuffalo.net
Remarkable Increase In The Cost of The Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills will be playing against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The game will be seen on CBS and is scheduled for a 1pm kickoff. While tickets are sparse, you may find they are expensive!. The playoffs are huge for fans...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Will Face Miami’s 3rd String Quarterback On Sunday
It looks like the Buffalo Bills will be facing the Miami Dolphin's 3rd string quarterback this Sunday in the NFL wildcard playoff game. The Bills clinched the #2 seed in the AFC playoff with a win over New England last Sunday and with that win, the Miami Dolphins were handed the #7 seed when they beat the New York Jets.
Bills vs. Dolphins: Thursday injury reports
OL Kendall Lamm (ankle) RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger) LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) FB Alec Ingold (thumb) LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist) WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin) Full practice. CB Kader Kohou (thumb) RB Jeff...
wearebuffalo.net
Re-Signing Tremaine Edmunds May Have Become Harder for the Bills
All of the Buffalo Bills focus is on the Miami Dolphins this week, as they host their AFC East rival in the Wild Card round this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Even though the Bills players and coaches are only focusing on Miami, it's probably safe to say that the front office has started to think about off-season topics, including pending free agents.
wearebuffalo.net
Brandon Beane Says This Unsung Hero Helped Save Hamlin’s Life
Wednesday, January 11th was a great day. That's because Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was officially discharged from Buffalo General Hospital, which means that he returned home and will be in the care of the Bills. Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest last Monday night, during the Bills and Bengals game...
