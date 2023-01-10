Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
There are few things more frustrating than having to drive a long way, find a parking spot and wait in long lines to do something that could literally take a few minutes. That has been the case in the past for those who live in southern Erie County and need to get business done with the New York State DMV. But there is good news this week.
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo
Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
This Is Western New York’s Newest Craft Beer Bar
Thirsty pub-goers all over Western New York can agree - local, craft beer is the best. Craft beer is one of Western New York’s best exports. In the Buffalo area, when you sip on a cold, local beer produced by a smaller, independent brewery, you’re not just impressing your palate with unique flavor combinations that came from the mind of a local brewer.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Using previous La Niña years to compare what the rest of this winter could look like for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With over 100 inches of snow falling this winter mainly from two historic storms, many Western New Yorkers are wondering what the rest of this, so far, relentless winter could look like. When it comes to seasonal forecasting, one primary climate driver is the El Niño...
Power of 3: Buffalo community leader revived by NYS Senator shares story of faith, CPR
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Bills player Damar Hamlin recovers in Buffalo, News 4 met with a Buffalo community leader who CPR also saved. She was revived by a New York State senator and carried by the power of prayer. “It was like someone was caressing my soul and...
McDonalds in Buffalo uses store as a shelter during recent storm
BUFFALO N.Y. (WROC) — Two McDonalds managers in Buffalo are still receiving praise for a good deed they did around Christmas time. Store Manger Kristin Kosha says as they were preparing to close up the store early to go home due to the storm coming in and realized leaving might not be an option. “When […]
Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat
Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
West Herr completes purchase of four Towne Automotive dealerships
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr announced the purchase of Towne Automotive Group’s BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and MINI dealerships, as well as Towne’s Northern Collision Center in a Monday release. Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, the four dealerships will be open for business, donning the West Herr name.
Classic Buffalo Dishes You Can Make In Your Air Fryer
Was your New Year’s resolution to cook more at home?. For so many Buffalo residents, their nighttime dinner routine consists of pushing buttons on the microwave, picking up takeout on the way home from work, or making a rushed decision on a food delivery app. 2023 could be the...
A Local Bakery Makes Famous Drool-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls in the Northtowns.
If you enjoy trying new restaurants in and around Buffalo and enormous cinnamon buns are your thing, you should check out Kaylena Marie's Bakery. Kaylena Marie's, a locally owned and operated cafe in the centre of Orchard Park, is a Buffalo brunch institution.
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
City Of Buffalo Animal Shelter Is At Full Capacity
Calling all animal lovers. Your help is needed. According to a recent Tweet, the City of Buffalo Animal is at full capacity. If you like to volunteer and help out, you can get more information at Buddy Rescue's website. This is not the first time that the City of Buffalo...
Buffalo, New York’s Unique Link To College Football Championship
The College Football Championship is in the books and the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back champions! With a blowout win over TCU of 65-7, Georgia can celebrate a huge win! Among the highlights of the game are the pregame festivities and one of the stars has ties to Buffalo, New York.
