Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins
Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Carlos Correa signs 6-year, $200M contract with Twins after Mets talks fizzle, sources say
All things lead back to Minnesota for the star shortstop we once held on a pedestal. This is how much Carlos Correa signed for with the Twins after talks with the Mets fizzed out.
EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins
In an era dominated by WAR and OPS, Carlos Correa's free-agent destination was decided by MRIs
5 reasons the Correa contract is important to Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- When dealing with a player of Carlos Correa’s caliber, it goes without saying that it’s an incredibly important roster move to bring him into the mix -- as the Twins did again on Wednesday on a stunning six-year, $200 million deal that can range up to 10 years.
Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle
The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
