Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins

Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
MLB

5 reasons the Correa contract is important to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- When dealing with a player of Carlos Correa’s caliber, it goes without saying that it’s an incredibly important roster move to bring him into the mix -- as the Twins did again on Wednesday on a stunning six-year, $200 million deal that can range up to 10 years.
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
San Francisco Examiner

Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle

The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
