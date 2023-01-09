Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Semi overturns at the intersection of Garmon Drive, Early Blvd
EARLY – As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, first responders were still on the scene of an overturned semi at the intersection of Garmon Drive and Early Blvd. The truck appeared to be traveling north on Garmon Drive (US 84/183) and overturned into the south lane of traffic prior to reaching the red light.
Relief coming for drivers frustrated by Cresson railroad crossing
The railroad crossings on highways 377 and 171 in Hood, Johnson and Parker counties have been a source of frustration for the people of Cresson for many years.
2 minors ejected, 1 trapped and unresponsive in Brown County UTV crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two minors were ejected, including one who was trapped and unresponsive, during a UTV crash in Brown County Friday. The crash happened on private property off the 19000 block of Hwy 279 around 8:30 p.m. Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials report two juveniles were ejected during the crash and one […]
fox44news.com
More arrests made in Hamilton Co. meth ring
HAMILTON / PARKER COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests in connection to methamphetamine trafficking. Sheriff Justin Caraway says that Noe Martin Luna, of Stephenville, and David Dewayne “Sky” Walker, of Granbury, were arrested in connection with the Office’s Engaging in Organized Crime Criminal Investigation operating within Hamilton and surrounding counties. Both men were found in Parker County and were taken into custody.
theflashtoday.com
Martha Elizabeth (Woods) Thompson
February 21, 1938 ~ January 8, 2023 (age 84) Martha Elizabeth (Woods) Thompson of Weatherford, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023. At 84 years of age, she joined Audie, her beloved husband of 66 years in their eternal home. Services celebrating her...
Texas homeowner shoots suspected intruder, holds him at gunpoint until deputies arrive
A suspect was arrested in Texas last week after he allegedly tried to break into a home. The homeowner shot him in the leg and held him there until deputies arrived.
