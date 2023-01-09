ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Semi overturns at the intersection of Garmon Drive, Early Blvd

EARLY – As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, first responders were still on the scene of an overturned semi at the intersection of Garmon Drive and Early Blvd. The truck appeared to be traveling north on Garmon Drive (US 84/183) and overturned into the south lane of traffic prior to reaching the red light.
EARLY, TX
More arrests made in Hamilton Co. meth ring

HAMILTON / PARKER COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests in connection to methamphetamine trafficking. Sheriff Justin Caraway says that Noe Martin Luna, of Stephenville, and David Dewayne “Sky” Walker, of Granbury, were arrested in connection with the Office’s Engaging in Organized Crime Criminal Investigation operating within Hamilton and surrounding counties. Both men were found in Parker County and were taken into custody.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TX
Martha Elizabeth (Woods) Thompson

February 21, 1938 ~ January 8, 2023 (age 84) Martha Elizabeth (Woods) Thompson of Weatherford, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023. At 84 years of age, she joined Audie, her beloved husband of 66 years in their eternal home. Services celebrating her...
WEATHERFORD, TX

