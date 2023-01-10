ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

Mississippi governor orders TikTok banned from state devices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) ordered Mississippi departments and agencies to ban TikTok from all state-issued government devices and the state’s network. The directive was announced in a letter from Reeves to Mississippi department and agency heads. The governor said he issued the directive to better safeguard sensitive information and protect critical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments

A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel. Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were first reported on Tuesday by Urban Milwaukee. On Wednesday, fellow Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, said Spindell should step down from the six-member commission. Thomsen tweeted that Spindell “has shown he cannot be fair and should resign.” Spindell did not return a message seeking comment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJTV 12

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves makes his case for reelection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is talking about job creation and better schools in the Magnolia state as he runs for a second term in the governor’s mansion. Less than a week after filing for reelection, Gov. Reeves is making his case on why he believes he deserves four more years in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

Kemp Begins Second Georgia Term With New Pay Raise Pledge

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
GEORGIA STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Republicans May Consider Legalizing Medical Marijuana

(By Rob Mentzer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican leaders in Wisconsin say legalizing medical marijuana could be part of their legislative agenda for 2023. According to Rob Mentzer with Wisconsin Public Radio, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show" on Monday that he favors partial legalization of the drug.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Republicans and Democrats are working together on expungement

Republicans and Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are working together to make it easier to clear your criminal record. They are seeking co-sponsorship of LRB 0955/1, which would update decades-old legislation and give millions their freedom back. According to the Sentencing Project, “between 70 million and 100 million — or...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Signs Executive Order Declaring an Energy Emergency

(WMTV) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Two bills would begin court fines, fees reform in Tennessee

(The Center Square) – The Tennessee court fines and fees system that has been questioned more in recent years is facing a few reforms already in the state’s upcoming legislative session. Two bills have already been filed to change the rules, including a 180-day moratorium on fines and fee collections after an individual is released following imprisonment for a felony offense. Companion bills House Bill 26 and Senate Bill 13...
TENNESSEE STATE
KFVS12

In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “A great American company” is coming to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday, saying that In-N-Out is planning to open a corporate office in the Volunteer State- the company’s first in the eastern United States. The burger company is a California staple and...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
US News and World Report

Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty in Pandemic Fraud Case

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said. Loc Vo, 55, of Boston's Brighton section, who was arrested last summer, pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy