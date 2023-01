SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. Trevarious Winslow, 27, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the June 2019 deaths of Lee'Jerryius Traveone Baines and Chasmine Walters.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO