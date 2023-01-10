ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville makes prestigious New York Times travel list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has been named one of “52 Places to Travel in 2023” on a worldwide list curated by the powerhouse newspaper and mass media company, The New York Times. The city was one of 52 must-see destinations spotlighted, which included cities and regions around...
